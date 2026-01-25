2 Players Flying Under the Radar for the Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are on an impressive run this season. Coming into this season, no one had the Wildcats being undefeated at this point in the season. Yes, they did have them as one of the best college basketball teams coming into this season, but Arizona has played a tough schedule and it has worked out for them. Arizona wanted to use that to get ready for the back end of the season, but this team was ready for the battle from the start, and they have gotten better each game.

But with that comes a target. Every team that the Wildats play against the rest of the season is going to want to beat them. When you are the best, you are going to get the best of all the opponents you play. Arizona will look to improve in all the areas it can, and the message has been the same all season. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has the team rolling right, and it all started from the day that this team bought in and knew they could do something special.

Two Key Players for Arizona coming off the Bench

There have been two players who have been flying under the radar all season long. That is senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso and senior forward Tobe Awaka. Both give this team the veteran leadership that it needs, and even coming off the bench, they give a lot to this team. The mix of young freshmen talent and having two players like Awaka and Dell'Orso gives this team an advantage that many teams do not have in college basketball this season. It is going to go a long way in March.

"Watching the first few minutes allows Dell’Orso and Awaka to take mental notes on how officials call the game, the level of physicality allowed and how opponents defend specific Arizona actions, particularly involving pick and rolls," said Lindsay Schnell of The Athletic.

"Against Florida, Dell’Orso noticed the Gators big men were dropping back only half of the time. That meant he could come in and get lobs over the top when they focused on the ball handler. UCLA, meanwhile, switched each ball screen. When Dell’Orso came in, he immediately knew to take the big one-on-one."

"Starters have the luxury of taking a few minutes to figure out the flow of a game. When Awaka and Dell’Orso come in, they’re expected to produce immediately."

“Oh, there can’t be a drop-off,” Awaka said. “If anything, we’re expected to energize the team immediately.”

