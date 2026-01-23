Bracketology Gives Clear Picture for Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are, without a question, the best College Basketball team right now. They are playing a great brand of basketball and one that could lead them to do something special this season.

Yes, there is still a long way to go, but right now, there is no team better than them and not one of them that is stopping them. The Wildcats remain unbeaten, and they are doing it in a fashion that head coach Tommy Lloyd wants to see. They are here and want to do something big.

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN. "While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates with fans during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona Top Overall Seed

Right now, Lunardi has Arizona locked in as his top overall seed at No. 1. That is the right spot for Arizona, and they will look to keep it that way as the season goes along. Coming up for them is a stretch of games that are going to test them and see how this team has grown from the start of the season till now. For Arizona, the time is now to get things all tightened up and continue to dominate like they have been showing all season long.

"Some of us are old enough to remember when the Houston Cougars were the nation's preseason No. 1 team. It was only two months ago," added Lunardi. "And yet, despite a single one-possession loss to date -- to Tennessee in Las Vegas -- the Cougars spent the bulk of December and early January kicked to the curb. They dropped as far as a 4-seed in mid-December, and only this week have climbed back to our final No. 2 slot."

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd in the first half against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

"There are unusual reasons for this seemingly shameful treatment: namely, the unusually high number of 1- and 2-seed contenders ahead of them. But make no mistake: Houston remains the same national championship contender we thought when the season began. And, be sure to mark your calendars for its lone Big 12 showdown against Arizona on Feb. 21.

The Wildcats are the team to beat and they will get every team they face best shot.

