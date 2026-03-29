3 BOLD Observations From Arizona's Elite Eight Win Over Purdue

On the 25th anniversary of Lute Olson's Final Four team, the No. 1-seeded (West Region) Arizona Wildcats have replicated history by beating the No.2 Purdue Boilermakers 79-64 after being down by seven points in the first half.

The Wildcats did their best to keep up with the physical play of the Boilermakers, but by the end of th4 first half, it was Purdue who held the advantage. Purdue got to the 38-31 lead at the half by dominating on offensive rebounds and taking advantage of missed shots.

is it dusty in here or just us pic.twitter.com/ZNPQetZ189 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 29, 2026

The Boilermakers gameplan was simple: take away the plays in the paint and force Arizona to shoot the 3-point shot. The plan worked well in the first half and Purdue was also a lot more physical down low. All that drastically changed as the Wildcats went on a second-half tear to win and advance to Indianapolis.

The Wildcats now await the winner of Michigan and Tennessee to see who they will play in the Final Four in Indianapolis. Now that the game has ended and Arizona will be leaving San Jose the victors, let's take a look at three observations that helped the Wildcats surge past the Boilermakers.

Second Half Adjustments Surged Arizona Past Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) grabs the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

By the end of the first half, it was clear to see that Purdue was having its way with Arizona, grabbing every offensive rebound, making most of their 3-point shots, and keeping Arizona out of the paint. Purdue had eight offensive rebounds compared to Arizona's four. The Boilermakers also went 7-for-14 from the perimeter while Arizona went a lackluster 1-for-6.

By the end of the game, Arizona took firm control and made a complete turnaround from the poor play of the first half. The Wildcats went from a 1-for-6 night to shooting 4-for-9 at 3-point range. Arizona also tied Purdue in offensive rebounds at 6 apiece in the second half.

Defensive Intensity Picked Up in the Second Half

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball defended by Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Wildcats came out of the first half doing the same thing they did on offense, but cranked it up a notch on defense to force Purdue off its game. Arizona began crashing the glass much harder, grabbing 16 defensive rebounds compared to the 11 it grabbed in the first.

The Wildcats did a stellar job in forcing the Boilermakers to make off-time shots, giving off a ton of pressure in the field and boxing out the opposing players in the paint to get to the rebound much easier. Motiejus Krivas was especially imposing in the second half, grabbing eight rebounds in the second half to finish with a total of 12.

Freshmen Win the Battle Over the Vets

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) and forward Koa Peat (10) battle Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) for the rebound in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Purdue is a team that has been led the whole season by its experienced veterans, while Arizona has started three freshmen. Those three freshmen are not ordinary, as they all have played with the maturity, athleticism and craftiness of a player who has played at the college level for a while.

Koa is a MONSTER tonight.pic.twitter.com/qi7QUFnLDd — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2026

Koa Peat, Ivan Kharchenkov and Brayden Burries combined for 52 points, which was 65-8% of the Wildcats' 79 points. Peat led the charge with 20 points while Kharchenkov came in second with 18. Burries had 14 in a solid second half of play. Purdue's starting lineup, which consists of four seniors, played a great game, but it wasn't enough to compete with Arizona, which has three of the mentioned freshmen.