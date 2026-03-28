Lloyd Comments On Arizona’s Emotional Growth Throughout Season

The Arizona Wildcats boast one of the least experienced rosters of the remaining teams in the NCAA Tournament, but so far, it hasn’t mattered from a mental standpoint.

Despite running a starting lineup of three freshmen — Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov — the Wildcats have remained as strong a team mentally as possible, and the result has been one of the best seasons the program has ever seen in its long history.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) high-fives Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

They’ve done a good job of responding to adversity as well. After starting the season 23-0, tying the best start in program history, the Wildcats slipped to go 0-2 in a week that saw them lose to a Darryn Peterson-less Kansas team and then Texas Tech in overtime. Since then, the Wildcats are 12-0 and have just advanced to the Elite Eight after an emphatic win over Arkansas.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) reacts in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Wildcats Moving to Elite Eight

It truly is a testament to how Tommy Lloyd is able to keep his team level-headed as they’ve been all season. Despite the lack of experience, the Wildcats have the look of a team that has been together for multiple seasons, making them one of the most dangerous teams left in the tournament.

Their composure was on display during the second-half against Arkansas, when the game started to get out of hand from a physical standpoint, and Kharchenkov became the subject of a flagrant foul from Arkansas’ Billy Richmond, resulting in an ejection. Nonetheless, the Wildcats didn’t let themselves lose control of the situation and went on to win comfortably.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After their win over the Razorbacks, Lloyd spoke about the emotional growth he’s seen from his team since the start of the season.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s Thoughts

“It’s gotten better,” Lloyd said. “We've had a few flareups, nothing crazy. It's a fine line when you're competing. These are high level athletes, with a lot of testosterone, a lot of emotions. A lot of guys don't want to back down. My message to them is, the objective for our team is to win the game. So, sometimes you have to swallow your pride."

"You can’t just punch somebody in the face, that’s not how it works, not in real basketball. We have to understand we’re playing real basketball, and the purpose is to try to win the game. Take a breath, walk away from the incident.”

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images