Lloyd Comments On Arizona’s Emotional Growth Throughout Season
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The Arizona Wildcats boast one of the least experienced rosters of the remaining teams in the NCAA Tournament, but so far, it hasn’t mattered from a mental standpoint.
Despite running a starting lineup of three freshmen — Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov — the Wildcats have remained as strong a team mentally as possible, and the result has been one of the best seasons the program has ever seen in its long history.
They’ve done a good job of responding to adversity as well. After starting the season 23-0, tying the best start in program history, the Wildcats slipped to go 0-2 in a week that saw them lose to a Darryn Peterson-less Kansas team and then Texas Tech in overtime. Since then, the Wildcats are 12-0 and have just advanced to the Elite Eight after an emphatic win over Arkansas.
Wildcats Moving to Elite Eight
It truly is a testament to how Tommy Lloyd is able to keep his team level-headed as they’ve been all season. Despite the lack of experience, the Wildcats have the look of a team that has been together for multiple seasons, making them one of the most dangerous teams left in the tournament.
Their composure was on display during the second-half against Arkansas, when the game started to get out of hand from a physical standpoint, and Kharchenkov became the subject of a flagrant foul from Arkansas’ Billy Richmond, resulting in an ejection. Nonetheless, the Wildcats didn’t let themselves lose control of the situation and went on to win comfortably.
After their win over the Razorbacks, Lloyd spoke about the emotional growth he’s seen from his team since the start of the season.
Lloyd’s Thoughts
- “It’s gotten better,” Lloyd said. “We've had a few flareups, nothing crazy. It's a fine line when you're competing. These are high level athletes, with a lot of testosterone, a lot of emotions. A lot of guys don't want to back down. My message to them is, the objective for our team is to win the game. So, sometimes you have to swallow your pride."
- "You can’t just punch somebody in the face, that’s not how it works, not in real basketball. We have to understand we’re playing real basketball, and the purpose is to try to win the game. Take a breath, walk away from the incident.”
- “Lets have a winning mentality, not a false bravado,” Lloyd added.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.