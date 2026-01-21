5-Star Arizona Target Updates Recruitment

While the 2026 college basketball recruiting cycle has started to wind down and several of the class’s top prospects have already committed to programs, a few elite players remain available.

One of those players is a five-star shooting guard whom Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have targeted throughout the cycle and who recently named the Wildcats among his top five schools. Although he hasn’t made a decision yet, he recently provided an update on his recruitment and a timeline for his commitment.

Five-Star 2026 Shooting Guard Provides Recruitment Update

One of Arizona’s top targets in the 2026 class is Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard at Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In December, Holt named the Wildcats among his final five programs, along with Alabama, Houston, Kentucky, and Providence.

Prolific Prep Crew guard Caleb Holt (2) shoots the ball during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans of all of Holt’s finalists have been patiently waiting for Holt to make a decision, and the five-star guard recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that he plans to announce his commitment in March or April, giving him time to see the entire college basketball season before finalizing his choice.

“Yeah, I’ll probably commit in March or April,” Holt told Shaw. “I’ll just say, in that time, I’ll be able to watch a full season. Just being able to see where I fit in the most, and where I fit in the best at to take, to take my next steps.”

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) makes an acrobatic lay up attempt while being guarded by Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona has been pursuing Holt for several months, first extending an offer in September and hosting him on an official visit in October. He’d be a fantastic addition to the Wildcats’ 2026 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 3 overall player nationally and the No. 1 shooting guard.

Not only did Holt update his commitment timeline, but he also spoke with Shaw about each of his finalists. When discussing Arizona, he explained that he played for Lloyd on the USA Basketball U19 team and has a strong relationship with the coaching staff. He also noted that the Wildcats have told him he could start immediately for the program next season.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I played for Tommy Lloyd (USA Basketball U19),” Holt told Shaw. “I love that coaching staff over there. I love that he’s telling me I’m going to be able to come in and be the two and be able to be the engine of the boat.”

As of right now, it appears that Holt is still weighing his options and remains very interested in all five of his finalists. Still, given Arizona's play this season and his relationship with Llloyd, the Wildcats should be in a strong position to land the five-star guard.