Arizona Has Advantage Over Michigan in This Category

When it comes to College Basketball, there is always a debate about which teams are the best, but even more so, which conference in the Nation is the best. The best conference can vary each season, and then there are years when it stays with the same conference. The way the landscape of College Basketball is now and will continue to go the way it is going, we might not see a dominant conference in back-to-back years in a long time.

It could all change in one season or one offseason. As for this year, there are a few conferences that are playing great basketball. You have the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC , and you cannot forget about the Big East; that is a sneaky conference. It has been known for these conferences to go to battle each season, and this season, it is hard to tell which one is the best. A lot can also be learned from a conference. And the way you do, could determine the seeding in March Madness.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona holding top spot by small margin

For the top team in College Basketball, the Arizona Wildcats have left no doubt all season why they are the best team in the country. Now, they have started a tough stretch in their conference, the Big 12, and it could be one that benefits them in the long run this season. Other teams could make a case for the top spot, but that is all it is going to be, because you cannot take the Wildcats out of the top spot right now.

"Arizona had the best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country until Michigan passed it Sunday, and one reason Arizona’s defense is so elite is that it’s a rarity to get an open shot against it. Oklahoma State scored just 47 points on 75 possessions on Saturday, and I charted every shot. The Cowboys had only 10 open shots and made just four — a dunk in transition, a banked-in elbow jumper, a layup, and a 3-pointer," said CJ Moore of The Athletic.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Wildcats are allowing opponents to shoot just 48.2 percent at the rim, best among high-major teams, per Synergy. In two games last week, they allowed just three easy baskets at the rim. Everything is contested. They keep the ball in front of them, and they’re extremely long, the seventh-tallest team in college basketball, according to KenPom."

Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during a game against Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Michigan and Arizona both play to the numbers, allowing the most dribble jumpers per game in the country, according to Synergy’s tracking. Kansas has one of the best off-the-dribble scorers in college basketball in Darryn Peterson. He’s going to have to have an awesome game for Kansas to have a shot at giving Arizona its first loss on Monday."

Tell us your thoughts on the Arizona Wildcats by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.