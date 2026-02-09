Arizona Sends Message by Hosting College GameDay

The Arizona Wildcats had a strong showing in their game over the weekend. The Wildcats send a message to the rest of the Big 12 conference and to all the teams around College Basketball. Arizona dominated its opponent and showed all the improvements they made over the last two games. The Wildcats came out and handled their business, and they gave Oklahoma State no shot of even competing. Arizona heard all the noise that has been going on, and they answered the call.

"Favored by a whopping 20 points at home, No. 1 Arizona nearly doubled that spread with a 37-point blitzing of Oklahoma State 84-47. Five Wildcats scored in double figures while they were equally as effective defensively, forcing the Cowboys to shoot a season-low 24.6% from the field. The win comes ahead of a massive showdown in Lawrence on Monday vs. Kansas, which has won seven consecutive games leading into the matchup," said Kyle Boone of CBS Sports

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona is the best team in the nation, and ESPN took notice, and they decided to bring College Gameday to Arizona next week on Valentine's Day.

Per Arizona Wildcats:

For the fifth time since the show began in 2004, ESPN's College GameDay will originate from McKale Center on the campus of the University of Arizona ahead of the top-ranked Wildcats game against No. 13 Texas Tech on Feb. 14. The two-hour show will begin at 8:00 a.m. MST on ESPN. The game between the Wildcats and Red Raiders will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. MST, also on ESPN, with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden on the call. Admission to College Gameday is free for all ages.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) screams as he slam dunks the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More details on when doors to McKale Center will open for Gameday, parking options and other events taking place that day will be made available in the coming days. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis and features Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Andraya Carter and Seth Greenberg discussing topics from around college basketball, telling the stories of the student-athletes and coaches around the country and previewing the games coming up later that day.

Before the Wildcats get to College Gameday, they are going to have to handle business tonight against their arch Big 12 rival, the Kansas Jayhawks. It is Big Monday, and the Wildcats are looking to send another message. The Wildcats want to remain undefeated as they start the biggest and toughest stretch of their season.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

