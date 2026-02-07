Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Matchup with Oklahoma State
The Arizona Wildcats took center stage once again on Saturday, as they matched up with Oklahoma State for another Big 12 matchup.
Carrying a program-best 22-0 record into the game, Arizona looked to continue their impressive season by taking care of business against Oklahoma State.
With many eyes watching the undefeated Wildcats, social media was on fire throughout the game.
Social media’s thoughts
“Game is tied at 6 at the media timeout.”
“Arizona and Oklahoma State are knotted at 6 apiece with 15:55 to play in 1H.
Both teams struggling to get things going offensively. Wildcats and Pokes are shooting just 25% from the field to start the game.”
“Brayden Burries takes it coast to coast off the assist from Tobe Awaka and Oklahoma State needs a timeout.
Arizona is on a 8-0 run over the last 1:21 (15-3 run over the last 4:52) and leads 19-9 with 11:04 in 1H.”
“Oklahoma State gets Arizona sped up and goes on a 7-0 run over the last two minutes.
Wildcats finally get a defensive stop and Tommy Lloyd tells them to slow it down.”
“Cowboys put together a nice 7-0 to cut Arizona's lead to 25-18 with 6:10 to play in the opening half.
OSU is 3-for-12 from deep which isn't helping the cause.”
“This Arizona team would beat Iowa State by 10+ I’m not even kidding”
“You’ve gotta get Arizona when they have the rare offensive lull. This team is relentless. They just keep coming at you over and over again.”
“HALFTIME: No. 1 Arizona leads Oklahoma State 40-22
Wildcats hold Cowboys to 20.7 percent shooting, have a 28-6 edge in paint points and are +14 on the boards
Tobe Awaka with 8 and 10 off the bench, Jaden Bradley with 9 to lead all scorers”
“57-28 Arizona with 11:57 left”
“Arizona might win by 40 as a 20-point favorite. Just dismantling this team.”
“Keep in mind this Oklahoma State team just beat BYU, and has wins over UCF, GCU, and A&M
Arizona is treating them like a high school JV team 😭”
“Arizona's 40 point lead is the largest lead of the Big 12 season.”
”Arizona facing Oklahoma State football OR basketball this school year…
#BearDown #Big12”
”The Arizona Wildcats are now 23-0.
This 23 game winning streak is a new Big 12 record, breaking Kansas’s record of 22 straight victories”
