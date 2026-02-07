Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Matchup with Oklahoma State

The Arizona Wildcats took center stage once again on Saturday, as they matched up with Oklahoma State for another Big 12 matchup.

Carrying a program-best 22-0 record into the game, Arizona looked to continue their impressive season by taking care of business against Oklahoma State.

With many eyes watching the undefeated Wildcats, social media was on fire throughout the game.

Social media’s thoughts

Game is tied at 6 at the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 7, 2026

Arizona and Oklahoma State are knotted at 6 apiece with 15:55 to play in 1H.



Both teams struggling to get things going offensively. Wildcats and Pokes are shooting just 25% from the field to start the game. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) February 7, 2026

Brayden Burries takes it coast to coast off the assist from Tobe Awaka and Oklahoma State needs a timeout.



Arizona is on a 8-0 run over the last 1:21 (15-3 run over the last 4:52) and leads 19-9 with 11:04 in 1H. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) February 7, 2026

Oklahoma State gets Arizona sped up and goes on a 7-0 run over the last two minutes.



Wildcats finally get a defensive stop and Tommy Lloyd tells them to slow it down. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) February 7, 2026

Cowboys put together a nice 7-0 to cut Arizona's lead to 25-18 with 6:10 to play in the opening half.



OSU is 3-for-12 from deep which isn't helping the cause. — Marshall Scott (@MarshallScottOK) February 7, 2026

This Arizona team would beat Iowa State by 10+ I’m not even kidding — Stealy Dan (@HannibalBarca86) February 7, 2026

You’ve gotta get Arizona when they have the rare offensive lull. This team is relentless. They just keep coming at you over and over again. — Rob Lantz (@Free_Lantz) February 7, 2026

HALFTIME: No. 1 Arizona leads Oklahoma State 40-22



Wildcats hold Cowboys to 20.7 percent shooting, have a 28-6 edge in paint points and are +14 on the boards



Tobe Awaka with 8 and 10 off the bench, Jaden Bradley with 9 to lead all scorers — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) February 7, 2026

57-28 Arizona with 11:57 left — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) February 7, 2026

Arizona might win by 40 as a 20-point favorite. Just dismantling this team. — Sammy P (@spshoot) February 7, 2026

Keep in mind this Oklahoma State team just beat BYU, and has wins over UCF, GCU, and A&M



Arizona is treating them like a high school JV team 😭 pic.twitter.com/mnXqKQ9ODe — Matt Rein (@ReinOnWildcats) February 7, 2026

Arizona's 40 point lead is the largest lead of the Big 12 season. — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) February 7, 2026

Arizona facing Oklahoma State football OR basketball this school year… #BearDown #Big12 pic.twitter.com/PajJApRVYS — Frankie Merrick (@FranklyArizona) February 7, 2026

The Arizona Wildcats are now 23-0.



This 23 game winning streak is a new Big 12 record, breaking Kansas’s record of 22 straight victories pic.twitter.com/mPdnx8eSqG — Koby (@___koby___) February 7, 2026

