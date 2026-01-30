Analyzing Tobe Awaka’s Impact Off Wildcats’ Bench

Amongst all of the star power on the Arizona Wildcats, backup big man Tobe Awaka has stood out as one of the best reserves in the country.

While Arizona’s three-headed trio of Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat have garnered most of the attention for the undefeated Wildcats, Awaka has made a strong case as one of the top backups in the country, averaging 10.1 points, and 9.7 rebounds per game in just 20.8 minutes per contest off the bench.

Awaka has been especially impressive on the glass this season, ushering in a total rebounding rate of 25.2 percent this season, which would be by far the best in program history, ahead of Deandre Ayton’s 21.4 percent rate set back in 2017-18.

Last season, Awaka averaged 8.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his first season with Arizona after transferring from Tennessee, starting 36 of the 37 games he appeared in. Despite the Wildcats bringing in freshman Ivan Kharchenkov, and elevating big man Motiejus Krivas to the starting lineup, Awaka’s production has actually risen despite coming off the bench.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts to a foul during the first half of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Awaka’s two-way presence

Despite being a reserve, Awaka is 5th on the team in points per game, behind Krivas (10.9), Bradley (14.0), Peat (14.5), and Burries (15.2). His 59.7 percent mark from the floor is second on the team amongst rotation players, behind only Krivas who is shooting 60.8 percent from the field.

Awaka’s presence off the bench has made Arizona one of the deepest teams in the country. The Wildcats are on top of numerous metrics. In additional to being ranked #1 in the AP Poll for the last seven weeks, Arizona recently moved to the top of the NET rankings, and the top of the KenPom rankings as well.

They’ve earned numerous impressive wins this season, going 9-0 in Quad 1 games, 3-0 in Quad 2 games, and earning themselves six wins over ranked opponents this season. Arizona is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the country, the other being #24 Miami (Ohio).

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) both jump to rebound the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Awaka and the rest of the Wildcats will look to continue their strong play throughout the remainder of the season. After a loss in last season’s Sweet Sixteen, they’ll look to go even further in this year’s NCAA Tournament as they go for their first national title since their historic 1997 season.