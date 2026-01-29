Lloyd Spotlights Arizona's Defensive Effort Against Dybantsa

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa hasn’t had many bad games this season, but the Arizona Wildcats were able to keep him at bay to keep their undefeated record intact.

#1 Arizona took down #13 BYU in a thriller earlier this week by a score of 86-83. The game featured many future NBA players and pro level talent, with Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley , and more joining Dybantsa on the floor in the star-studded matchup.

Dybantsa has solidified himself as one of the best players in the country already, averaging 23.6 points (1st in NCAA), and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor this season. The standout freshman is projected to be selected within the top 3 of the 2026 NBA Draft, with some mock draft boards placing him as the top selection.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) takes a jump shot during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Tall task

As such, preventing Dybantsa from taking over was not going to be an easy task for the Wildcats, especially considering the fact that he was coming off a 43-point performance against Utah the game prior. Nonetheless, the Wildcats were able to hold Dybantsa to one of his worst games of the season.

Dybantsa scored 24 points on just 6-24 shooting from the floor, and 1 for 8 from beyond the arc with 3 turnovers. His 25 percent showing from the floor was his lowest shot percentage of the season.

After the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd described what he saw from his team defensively against Dybantsa and the Cougars.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out to players during the first half of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“I mean, AJ’s really good,” Lloyd said. “You can do a great job on AJ, and he can still score 30. I mean, he’s a really unique player in college, we haven’t seen a lot of guys like him. It makes for a tough guard, a lot of our guys haven’t played against him, and none of them have played against him in a college setting. Obviously, he’s continuing to get better.”

“I thought once we got through the initial feel on how to guard him, I thought our guys did a pretty good job,” he added.

The win helped push Arizona to 21-0 on the season, tying a program record set in 2013-14. They have all the makings of a true national title contender this year, and so far have looked like the most dangerous team in the country. If their matchup up with BYU is any indication, the Wildcats can compete with anyone and should continue to be taken seriously.