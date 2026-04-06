Analyzing Tommy Lloyd’s March Madness Resume With Arizona
In this story:
The Arizona Wildcats’ magical season has finally come to an end, bowing out in the Final Four to the Michigan Wolverines in blowout fashion by a score of 91-73.
Despite the bitter ending, this season marked one of the best in the program’s history, and the furthest the team has gotten under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Regardless, some fans probably wish that by now, the team would be holding the national championship trophy for the first time since 1997.
Here’s a look at Tommy Lloyd’s March Madness resume as head coach of the Wildcats.
2022: Wildcats Reach NCAA Tournament for First Time in Three Years, Lose in Sweet 16
Lloyd’s first season at the helm saw the Wildcats go 33-4 and earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’d win their first two games over Wright State and TCU to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.
Led by future NBA talents Benedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, the Wildcats would come up short against Houston, losing 72-60 to their future Big 12 rivals. Despite the loss, there was a sense of pride and hope for the program's future under Lloyd's leadership.
2023: Wildcats Upset in First Round by 15-Seed Princeton
The Wildcats would follow up their successful first year under Lloyd by winning 28 games and finishing the regular season ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Earning a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats were expected to go on another run to at least the second weekend of the tournament.
Unfortunately for them, that’s not what transpired, as Arizona was upset 59-55 by 15-seed Princeton in one of the most unpredictable NCAA Tournaments in recent memory.
2024: Wildcats Eliminated in Sweet 16 Once Again
Equipped with a roster led by UNC transfer Caleb Love, the Wildcats were a strong team once again in 2024, winning 27 games and earning a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.
However, despite lofty expectations, the Wildcats were beaten in the Sweet 16 by 6-seed Clemson, the second time in Lloyd’s tenure that the Wildcats were beaten with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
2025: Wildcats Lose in Sweet 16 for Third Time in Four Seasons
The 2024-25 season presented some of the most significant challenges for Arizona under Lloyd. The Wildcats went 24-13 and earned a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite their inconsistencies, the Wildcats would get to the second weekend after wins over Akron and Oregon. Unfortunately, the Wildcats ran into the buzzsaw that was 1-seed Duke, led by future NBA stars Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. They’d fall 100-93 to lose in the Sweet 16 once again.
2026: Wildcats Reach Final Four, Lose to Michigan
After a 23-0 start to the regular season, it looked like Lloyd’s Wildcats were on track to be the favorites to win the National Championship.
They’d finish the regular season 29-2, and go on to win the Big 12 conference tournaments, earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. After dominant wins over Long Island, Utah State, Arkansas, and Purdue to get to the Final Four, they’d be bested by another 1-seed in the form of the Michigan Wolverines.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.