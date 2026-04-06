Analyzing Tommy Lloyd’s March Madness Resume With Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats’ magical season has finally come to an end, bowing out in the Final Four to the Michigan Wolverines in blowout fashion by a score of 91-73.

Despite the bitter ending, this season marked one of the best in the program’s history, and the furthest the team has gotten under head coach Tommy Lloyd . Regardless, some fans probably wish that by now, the team would be holding the national championship trophy for the first time since 1997.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at Tommy Lloyd’s March Madness resume as head coach of the Wildcats .

2022: Wildcats Reach NCAA Tournament for First Time in Three Years, Lose in Sweet 16

Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after the game against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s first season at the helm saw the Wildcats go 33-4 and earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’d win their first two games over Wright State and TCU to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.

Led by future NBA talents Benedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, the Wildcats would come up short against Houston, losing 72-60 to their future Big 12 rivals. Despite the loss, there was a sense of pride and hope for the program's future under Lloyd's leadership.

2023: Wildcats Upset in First Round by 15-Seed Princeton

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Courtney Ramey (0) reacts following the loss against the Princeton Tigers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Wildcats would follow up their successful first year under Lloyd by winning 28 games and finishing the regular season ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Earning a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats were expected to go on another run to at least the second weekend of the tournament.

Unfortunately for them, that’s not what transpired, as Arizona was upset 59-55 by 15-seed Princeton in one of the most unpredictable NCAA Tournaments in recent memory.

2024: Wildcats Eliminated in Sweet 16 Once Again

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) and forward Ian Schieffelin (4) celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Equipped with a roster led by UNC transfer Caleb Love, the Wildcats were a strong team once again in 2024, winning 27 games and earning a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

However, despite lofty expectations, the Wildcats were beaten in the Sweet 16 by 6-seed Clemson, the second time in Lloyd’s tenure that the Wildcats were beaten with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

2025: Wildcats Lose in Sweet 16 for Third Time in Four Seasons

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 season presented some of the most significant challenges for Arizona under Lloyd. The Wildcats went 24-13 and earned a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite their inconsistencies, the Wildcats would get to the second weekend after wins over Akron and Oregon. Unfortunately, the Wildcats ran into the buzzsaw that was 1-seed Duke, led by future NBA stars Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. They’d fall 100-93 to lose in the Sweet 16 once again.

2026: Wildcats Reach Final Four, Lose to Michigan

Michigan huddles during a break in the action in the second half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a 23-0 start to the regular season, it looked like Lloyd’s Wildcats were on track to be the favorites to win the National Championship.

They’d finish the regular season 29-2, and go on to win the Big 12 conference tournaments, earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. After dominant wins over Long Island, Utah State, Arkansas, and Purdue to get to the Final Four, they’d be bested by another 1-seed in the form of the Michigan Wolverines.