Arizona's Lloyd Clarifies Michael Jordan Phone Call Rumor

Tommy Lloyd isn’t accepting the UNC job and will remain at Arizona for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the head coach of the Wildcats felt the need to clear the air on a specific rumor during the whole debacle.

Lloyd was considered a candidate for the UNC job that opened up earlier this month after the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis after five seasons. Lloyd’s major success as a head coach at Arizona is what made him such a coveted candidate to lead the program, as Lloyd holds a 148-35 all-time record with the Wildcats, and is currently in the midst of a Final Four run this season.

Lloyd Rumored To Have Spoken With Michael Jordan

Feb 22, 2026; Hampton, Georgia, USA; Michael Jordan at EchoPark Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Throughout all the noise, one rumor that had come up was that Michael Jordan had phoned Tommy Lloyd to try to sell him on the North Carolina job. Jordan played for the Tar Heels from 1981 to 1984, winning the national title in 1982 before going on to have a historic NBA career.

With Lloyd now able to clear the air after his extension with Arizona, he clarified that the rumor of him and one of the NBA’s best ever never happened. Lloyd also shared that he looked up to Jordan growing up, and that a phone call with him would’ve been special regardless of whether he chose to take the job.

Lloyd Clears the Air

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“Michael Jordan, the phone call never did happen, so I'll put that to rest,” Lloyd said. “But, come on, we all idolized MJ. I don't know how many hours I've watched that 'come fly with me' video, and my kid grew up watching the movie he made, and just -- it's amazing that that opportunity was even thought could be possible. With that being said, though, I made a decision that my Michael Jordan is Steve Kerr, and I'm proud to be an Arizona Wildcat.”

It goes to show just how much Lloyd appreciates the history of the Arizona Wildcats program by staying loyal to the place that has made him successful, rather than departing for one of the most special jobs in college basketball.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images