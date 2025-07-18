Arizona Pitcher Signs With MLB Team
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS while striking out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
The postseason success for Arizona was followed with the program seeing nine players selected in the 2025 MLB Drafted, which was highlighted by stars Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton and Mason White all going in the first fourth rounds.
However, another Wildcats was drafted in pitcher Julian Tonghini, who was taken in the seventh round by the Nationals.
Thursday it was reported by Brian Pederson of AZ Desert Swarm that Tonghini has become the first of the nine Arizona players to sign with their teams. He signed for $10,000, which is below his slot value of $302,500.
Tonghini had no leverage with his contract given that he ran out of college eligibility.
Throughout his college career, Tonghini has played for three schools in Boston College, Indiana and Arizona. He followed former pitching coach Kevin Vance to Tucson and pitched out of the bullpen.
In his one season with Arizona, Tonghini appeared in 22 games finishing with a 5-2 record in 25 ⅓ innings of work posting a 4.26 ERA while striking out 44 to his 14 walks.
Arizona now will wait and see who of the remaining eight players will sign with their MLB franchises, or if some will come back for another season in Tucson in hopes of making another run to the College World Series.
