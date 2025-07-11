Catching Up on Arizona’s Chase Davis Since Being Drafted
Chase Davis made his mark during his three years at Arizona. In his junior season, he hit .362 with 21 home runs, 74 RBI and 71 runs scored en route to being named a consensus All-American and Pac-12 All-Conference.
He finished his collegiate career with 39 home runs, which was third-most in program history at the time he left Arizona. Overall in his three years in Tucson, Davis appeared in 147 games with 120 starts, hitting .319 with a .444 on-base percentage and .644 slugging percentage.
Davis went on to be drafted No. 21 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB Draft. He became the 276th MLB draft selection out of Arizona and the 13th taken in round one in program history.
He was drafted in round one the year after Daniel Susac, making it the first time the Wildcats went back-to-back years with a first-round selection since Alan Zinter (No. 24 overall) and Lance Dickson (No. 23 overall) went round one in the 1989 and 1990 MLB Drafts.
Making his professional debut with Single-A Palm Beach that year in 2023, Davis appeared in 34 games where he hit .212 with 23 RBI across 104 plate appearances.
The following year in 2024, Davis worked his way up the Cardinals organization playing at three different minor league levels. He started back with Single-A Palm Beach, hitting .232 with eight home runs and 48 RBI across 74 games and 267 plate appearances. His first career professional home run came on April 11 last year and he followed it with hitting another long ball the next day on April 12.
Davis was promoted to High-A Peoria on July 30 where he hit .301 with three home runs across 30 games and 113 at-bats. He blasted a home run in his final game with Single-A Palm Beach as well as on his first swing in High-A with Peoria. Davis was promoted again in September to Double-A Springfield where he finished last season, hitting .250 over 28 at-bats across the final eight games of the season.
Davis remains in Double-A this season where he is hitting .205 with seven home runs and 28 RBI across 249 plate appearances. After a strong start in April where he hit .276 with a .404 on-base percentage, Davis has struggled at the plate since in May and June. He’ll look to get back on track in July after a strong start on Tuesday.
Throughout his professional career so far, Davis has flashed his leather many times with a number of highlight diving plays in the outfield. That is an aspect of his game he worked on at Arizona in college and has continued to show progress in during his almost two years playing professional baseball.
Per MLB Pipeline, Davis currently stands as the No. 8 prospect in the Cardinals organization, including their top-ranked outfield prospect. His ETA to be called up to the majors is next season in 2026.
What is your favorite moment of the career of Chase Davis at Arizona? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.