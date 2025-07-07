Looking at Wildcat Mason White's MLB Draft Projection
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time.
And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBI and racked up eight hits.
Throughout his Arizona career, White has been a menace at the plate hitting 49 home runs putting him second all-time in program history behind Shelley Duncan, who hit 55 with the Wildcats.
To go along with his 49 home runs, White drove in 173 RBI in 704 plate appearances where he racked up 222 hits while batting .315 for his career. He did all this while starting in 173 games during his time with the program.
Coming out of Salpointe locally, White was thought to be a solid recruit that would be a project player with a slim shot at getting drafted to the MLB. But, he was able to develop and get better every season with the WIldcats and Hale.
The MLB Draft starts on July 13 and goes through the 14 as a 2-day event that will feature 20 rounds. The draft will be televised on MLB Network starting at 3 p.m. (MST) and will show the first 40 selections.
In the history of the program, Arizona has had over 300 players drafted in the MLB Draft and have had a player selected in the draft 13 consecutive years dating back to the 2011 draft.
Right now, White is slotted as the No. 143 overall prospect according to MLB's top baseball draft prospects list.
If White goes around the 143rd selection he would be a fifth-round draft pick. However, just because he is selected doesn’t mean he would leave the program.
There would still be an opportunity for White to return to Arizona if he doesn’t sign his draft contract.
But, it would be a slim chance of a return for his senior season if White goes above the fifth round.
