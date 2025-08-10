Arizona Baseball Adds to its 2026 Recruiting Class
The 2025 college baseball season is well over and Arizona’s success getting to the College World Series, which featured a Super Regional 2-1 series win over No. 5 seed North Carolina is a massive stepping stone and tone setter for the program moving forward under head coach Chip Hale.
Like we have talked about before, Hale has done a great job of keeping the talent on the roster following the trip to the CWS. Outside of graduating players and players taking the next step to the MLB draft, Arizona will have key players returning, making for an interesting 2026 season.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS and struck out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
Even with things going in the right direction, that hasn’t stopped Hale from looking across the country and seeing what players the Wildcats can snag in the portal to improve the 2026 roster.
In all, Arizona has been able to bring in eight transfers ahead of the window closing, which has officially closed for the time being.
The players that Arizona has added are pitchers RHP JT Drake (Texas Tech), LHP Luc Fladda (Tulane), RHP Corey Kling (South Florida), LHP Patrick Morris (Western Kentucky). RHP Nolan Straniero (Elon)
Off the mound, the Wildcats have added three position players in INF Tyler Bickers (Milwaukee), C Beau Sylvester (Oklahoma State) and OF Carson McEntire (Oregon State).
Recently, Arizona received a commitment for its 2026 recruiting class in left-handed pitcher Tommy Pascanu from Phoenix, Ariz., who has been heavily recruited by Hale and his coaching staff.
Pascanu is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound pitcher that also has done some work as an infielder during his time in high school.
On Perfect Game, they have a 60-yard dash time at 7.94 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. Pascanu has a first base velo of 66 MPH and an outfield velo of 71 MPH with an exit off the bat velo of 81 MPH.
Right now, the only pitch listed on Perfect Game is his fastball that clocks in at 88 MPH, which is an increase of 12 MPH over the last three years.
