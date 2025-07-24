Arizona Lands Pitching Prospect
The 2025 college baseball season is well over and Arizona’s success getting to the College World Series, which featured a Super Regional 2-1 series win over No. 5 seed North Carolina is a massive stepping stone and tone setter for the program moving forward under head coach Chip Hale.
Like we have talked about before, Hale has done a great job of keeping the talent on the roster following the trip to the CWS. Outside of graduating players and players taking the next step to the MLB draft, Arizona will have key players returning, making for an interesting 2026 season.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS and struck out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
Even with things going in the right direction, that hasn’t stopped Hale from looking across the country and seeing what players the Wildcats can snag in the portal to improve the 2026 roster.
In all, Arizona has been able to bring in eight transfers ahead of the window closing, which has officially closed for the time being.
The players that Arizona has added are pitchers RHP JT Drake (Texas Tech), LHP Luc Fladda (Tulane), RHP Corey Kling (South Florida), LHP Patrick Morris (Western Kentucky). RHP Nolan Straniero (Elon)
Off the mound, the Wildcats have added three position players in INF Tyler Bickers (Milwaukee), C Beau Sylvester (Oklahoma State) and OF Carson McEntire (Oregon State).
Now, the Wildcats and Hale are building their recruiting class and have landed right handed pitcher James Hunt, who announced his decision to pick Arizona on Twitter late Tuesday night.
Hunt has a 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame with a 6-foot-10 extension and is considered one of the best young pitchers in the midwest. He plays for Blue Valley West Baseball out of Overland Park, Kan. where he has been able to turn heads.
WHen looking at Hunt’s pitching arsenal, he has a solid fastball that comes at you around 88 to 90 MPH, a slider that sits at 77 to 79 MPH with a 2300-2500RPM and lastly a change-up that sits between 80 to 83 MPH as an incoming freshman.
