Jaden Bradley Speaks on Impact of Arizona’s Health

The Arizona Wildcats will enter the Big 12 tournament as the favorites to take the crown, and they’ve rightfully earned that distinction.

The Wildcats currently sit at 28-2 overall, and at 15-2 have already clinched the regular season crown. After starting the season 23-0, the Wildcats rebounded nicely after a week that saw them lose to a Darryn Peterson-less Kansas team and Texas Tech to end their undefeated bid.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Resume

Arizona has been in the top 3 of the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET rankings for the vast majority of the season. As such, they’ve been projected to snag one of the four 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament for weeks, and barring any significant lapses, that will remain firm come Selection Sunday.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) blocks a shot by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

They’ve picked up 14 quad 1 victories, 5 quad 2 wins, and have knocked off 10 ranked teams this season, including wins over Florida, UConn, Iowa State, and Houston, proving they can hang with — and beat — some of the best teams that college basketball has to offer.

Additionally, the Wildcats are heading into the final game of the regular season against Colorado at full strength. After dealing with slight injuries to Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode in recent weeks, as well as leading scorer Brayden Burries playing through an illness, both players have since returned, and Burries is back to his usual self, making Arizona that much deeper and that much more dangerous.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona got big-time performances from some of their depth pieces while they dealt with injuries. Anthony Dell’Orso, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Motiejus Krivas especially stepped up with stellar games to help the Wildcats survive their gauntlet schedule despite being shorthanded.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley’s Thoughts

After their latest win — a 73-57 dismantling of the Iowa State Cyclones — guard Jaden Bradley was asked about his confidence in the team, given the fact that they’ll be entering the most important time of the year healthy.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) speaks to the fans after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“Being healthy is key,” Bradley said on SportsCenter following the win. “You see what Dwayne has brought to us, what Koa is doing. Just having all our guys back, healthy. It’s going to be scary.”

They’ll look to end the regular season on a high note and remain healthy going into the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats have already done enough to earn a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but a strong showing in their conference tournament could go a long way in their quest to earn their second national title in program history.