Three Things Arizona Hoops MUST Address Ahead of the Season
Friday marked the annual Red-Blue Showcase for Arizona basketball as head coach Tommy Lloyd enters his fifth season with the Wildcats after making the tournament all four of the previous seasons with three trips to the Sweet Sixteen, which includes last year’s 100-93 loss to No. 1 seed Duke.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end of the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft, where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports.
The atmosphere was rocking in McKale Center with fans excited to see the seven new freshmen and four key returning players with a team that will almost certainly be ranked in the Preseason AP Poll.
In attendance for the showcase was five-star guard Caleb Holt out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who has seen heavy interest from the Wildcats.
It was a good night for Arizona basketball that saw the Red Team walk away with a 45-44 win over the Blue Team.
Here at Arizona Wildcats On SI, we’ve broken down the three things UA needs to work on from the night that will be highly important come the start of the season.
Three Observations
Shooting
- Over the years, it seems the one thing that has been very inconsistent for Arizona has been shooting with a lack of a solid 3-point threat. Last season, UA had Anthony Dell’Orso hitting 41% from deep but only taking 3.3 attempts per game.
- Outside of Dell’Orso, Arizona didn’t have a consistent outside shot and even though he is back for another season, the Wildcats could use someone to step up to help spread the floor.
Lockdown Defender
- Last season, Arizona had two lockdown defensive players in Carter Bryant and KJ Lewis, which are no longer with the program. So, one major thing that we didn’t see in the red-blue game is who will be the next defensive leader for the 2025-26 season.
Koa Peat
- One of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class was forward Koa Peat, who is primarily a low-post scorer that can create off the dribble in the paint. However, Peat went 4 of 10 from the field and had a hard time knocking down his mid-range shot.
- For Arizona to be a sound offensive team, Peat will need to develop his shot and become more consistent from 15 feet and in.
