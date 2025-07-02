Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Carter Bryant Talk
Today we talked about the conclusion of the 2025 Arizona baseball season recapping the run to Omaha Chip Hale and his team made. And what it means for not only the future of the program but the future for guys like Mason White, who will be hearing their names called in the approaching MLB Draft.
To watch today's episode, watch below.
Not only is it a look into the future but also the pathway the program took over the last three seasons to get back to the College World Series.
But that's not all. Hutchison breaks down the development of former Wildcat forward Carter Bryant, who was recently drafted in the NBA Draft with the No. 14 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.
By getting selected in the lottery, Bryant became the 28th player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and the 75th overall player selected in the draft from Arizona.
It marked the first time since 1989 that an Arizona player was drafted in the first round by San Antonio.
Who was the player selected?
Well, it was Wildcats legend and all-time leading scorer Sean Elliott, who was taken with the third overall pick. Elliott would go on to play 12 years in the league with 11 of those years with the Spurs.
Overall, five Wildcats have been drafted by San Antonio and seven have played for the SPurs at one point in time. The two players that weren’t drafted by the organization but played for them were Steve Kerr and Richard Jefferson.
The podcast takes a quick look at the type of player Bryant could become at the next level and what the roster situation in San Antonio does for his development.
Please share your thoughts on the state of the baseball program and Crater Bryant playing for San Antonio