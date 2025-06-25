Busts, Bad Trades and Regrets: Each NBA Team's Biggest Draft Mistake Since 2000
The 2025 NBA draft features plenty of talented players, and the teams selecting early in the first round will be hopeful of making the most of their selection.
Of course, misfiring with a first-round pick can be a significant hindrance to a team looking to rebuild, or even one that's looking to find its missing piece to contend. It happens every year, where a team is high on a player that simply doesn't pan out for whatever reason. There's not a single NBA team that drafts perfectly, though there are certainly some that have had more success evaluating incoming rookies than others.
Still, every single NBA franchise has had its share of mistakes in the draft and picks the team wishes it could've taken back. We're going to look at the biggest draft day mistake for each NBA team since 2000.
Atlanta Hawks
The biggest NBA draft mistake the Hawks made in the past 25 years still netted them Trae Young. In 2018, Atlanta selected Luka Doncic with the No. 3 pick before trading him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Young, who Dallas selected at No. 5, and a 2019 first-rounder, which later turned into Cam Reddish. Had the Hawks stuck with Doncic at No. 3, the league would look plenty different right about now.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics have ultimately drafted fairly well, but in 2001 they made some moves they'd later come to regret. Boston actually drafted Joe Johnson, who would become a seven-time All-Star, with the No. 10 pick, but traded him during his rookie season in exchange for Tony Delk. Then, also owning the No. 11 pick, the Celtics drafted Kedrick Brown, who had a four-year NBA career, over the likes of Richard Jefferson, Zach Randolph, Tony Parker and several other longtime pros.
Brooklyn Nets
Despite not having been particularly competitive in recent years, the Nets haven't had a pick inside the top 10 since 2010, when they selected Derrick Favors. Favors was traded in his rookie season as part of a package to acquire Deron Williams. It wasn't a bad trade or pick by the Nets, but selecting Favors at No. 3 saw the organization pass on DeMarcus Cousins, who was drafted two picks later.
Charlotte Hornets
The 2021 NBA draft is one the Hornets would probably like to do over. The team selected James Bouknight with the No. 11 pick and also traded for Kai Jones, who was selected at No. 19. Neither player panned out, and the team ultimately passed on some solid players to get them, such as Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy, Jalen Johnson and Cam Thomas, among others.
Chicago Bulls
In 2016, the Bulls selected Denzel Valentine, fresh off his standout run at Michigan State. His game never quite transitioned to the pros, as he shot under 40% from the field throughout his time in Chicago. In selecting Valentine at No. 14, the Bulls passed on future solid players such as Malik Beasley, Caris LeVert, Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray and more.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers were blessed with the No. 1 pick in 2013, just two years after selecting Kyrie Irving at No. 1. They ended up taking Anthony Bennett, renowned as one of the biggest busts in NBA draft history, who played just 52 games with the team and was out of the league by 2017. The '13 draft wasn't particularly good, though had Cleveland possessed an oracle, they could've picked Giannis Antetokounmpo who didn't come off the board until pick No. 15.
Dallas Mavericks
In 2017, the Mavericks had the No. 9 pick which they used on Dennis Smith Jr., who, despite his explosive athleticism, struggled to find his footing in the NBA. Smith was traded to the New York Knicks during his second season in the league. Selected after Smith in that year's draft were the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Jarrett Allen and some others.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets hit the lottery in 2014 by selecting Nikola Jokic with the No. 41 pick. In 2015, they had the No. 7 pick and ultimately struck out with their selection of Emmanuel Mudiay. Mudiay played a little over two seasons with the Nuggets before being traded away, and Denver passed on the likes of Devin Booker and Myles Turner with the pick.
Detroit Pistons
The 2003 NBA draft was loaded with future superstars, and picking at the top of the order virtually guaranteed teams a bonafide star. Of the first five picks, four will go on to make the Hall of Fame. The one who didn't was No. 2 pick Darko Milicic, who eventually quit basketball to pursue a professional kickboxing career. The Pistons whiffed on the pick, passing up on Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh in order to pick Militic, who played less than 100 games for the team.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors had a down year in 2019-20, with Stephen Curry missing much of the campaign due to an injury. As such, they ended up with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, and ended up selecting James Wiseman, who played a total of 60 games for the organization before being traded. Selected after Wiseman that year included LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley, among others.
Houston Rockets
Back in 2012, the Houston Rockets selected Royce White with the No. 14 pick in the first round. It turned out, White was dealing with mental health issues and a massive fear of flying, which led to him not wanting to join the team for road games. In the end, White played a total of three games and nine minutes for the Rockets, and ended his time in Houston without a single counting stat. More recently, he was the Republican party's nominee for the 2024 United States Senate election in Minnesota, but did not win.
Indiana Pacers
In 2011, the Indiana Pacers used the No. 15 pick to select Kawhi Leonard out of San Diego State. They then traded him, as well as the No. 42 pick (Davis Bertans) and Erazem Lorbek to the San Antonio Spurs for a then-29-year-old George Hill. Hill was a solid player throughout his lengthy NBA career, but the Pacers had secured an All-NBA talent with the No. 15 pick, though they didn't know it at the time.
Los Angeles Clippers
In 2000, the Clippers had the No. 3 pick in the draft and selected Darius Miles, who had a pretty controversial NBA career, most of which was not spent in Los Angeles. Miles played two seasons for the Clippers and put up rather pedestrian numbers before being traded to the Cavaliers. He was picked ahead of standout players such as Mike Miller, Jamal Crawford, Michael Redd, Hedo Turkoglu and more.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers had the No. 2 pick in 2017 and selected Lonzo Ball, who was later included in the Anthony Davis trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Injuries have derailed Ball's career, and while he's a solid player, there were some gems to come off the board shortly after. Had L.A. opted against taking Ball at No. 2, they could've wound up with Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo or another standout player.
Memphis Grizzlies
In 2009, the Grizzlies added Hasheem Thabeet to their ranks with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Coming out of UConn, he was heralded as a game-changing big-man, standing in at 7'3", but his game never truly adapted to the pros and his career spanned just five years. The pick after Thabeet was James Harden, and also taken in that draft were players such as Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat owned the No. 2 pick in a pretty strong 2008 draft, and they ended up selecting Michael Beasley out of Kansas State, one of the most talented players in the class. Beasley's talent would only get him so far, however, as questions about his work ethic quickly arose. He played just two seasons in Miami before the team moved on, and they'll likely have regretted picking him over Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Eric Gordon, among others.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks were on the clock at No. 2 in 2014, and they took Jabari Parker out of Duke. Injuries derailed what was a promising career from Parker, who played in 183 games across four seasons in Milwaukee before leaving the team. Selected after Parker that year were players like Joel Embiid, Aaron Gordon, Julius Randle and Zach LaVine.
Minnesota Timberwolves
In 2009, the Timberwolves were blessed with four first-round picks, including a pair inside the top 10. They ended up selecting two guards—Ricky Rubio at No. 5 and Jonny Flynn at No. 6, passing on Stephen Curry, who went off the board to the Warriors at pick No. 7. Rubio had a solid NBA career, but Flynn played just three seasons in the league, only two of which were spent in Minnesota.
New Orleans Pelicans
In 2006, New Orleans had two first-round picks at No. 12 and No. 15, and ended up selecting Hilton Armstrong and Cedric Simmons, neither of who lasted too long in the NBA. Armstrong averaged 3.6 points across four seasons with the franchise and Simmons played in a total of 75 games in his NBA career. Off the board after them that year included Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry and Paul Millsap.
New York Knicks
In 2018, the Knicks selected Kevin Knox with the No. 9 pick in the draft. The next three picks in that draft were Mikal Bridges, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Miles Bridges, and Michael Porter Jr. came off the board shortly later at No. 14. Knox averaged 8.2 points across four seasons with the Knicks, failing to find his footing in the NBA.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City has excelled at drafting throughout its time as a franchise, but there have been some rare misses from the front office over the years. In 2010, the Thunder picked Kansas center Cole Aldrich with the No. 11 pick, who played in a total of 44 games for the organization before being traded. Among the players selected after Aldrich were Patrick Patterson, Avery Bradley, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Bledsoe.
Orlando Magic
The Magic took a gamble in 2015 by selecting Mario Hezonja at No. 5. Ultimately, it didn't pay off. Hezonja played five seasons in the NBA, including just three in Orlando, and averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds during his 219-game stint with the franchise. Hezonja was picked ahead of players such as Devin Booker.
Philadelphia 76ers
With the No. 1 pick in 2017, the 76ers were aiming to put the final touches on "The Process" by selecting point guard Markelle Fultz. An injury and a hitch in his shot plagued Fultz's time in Philadelphia, which spanned just two seasons and 33 games. He averaged 7.7 points with the Sixers, who passed on Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell to pick Fultz.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns owned the No. 4 pick in both 2016 and 2017. They misfired both times. Phoenix selected Dragan Bender in '16 and Josh Jackson in '17, neither of whom spent more than three seasons with the team. Among the players they passed on in favor of Bender and Jackson include Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Greg Oden choice will forever haunt the Trail Blazers, who selected him with the No. 1 pick over Kevin Durant, who went to the Seattle Supersonics at No. 2. Injuries derailed what was a promising career for Oden, who played a total of 82 games for the organization. In addition to Durant, the Blazers passed on Al Horford and Mike Conley to take Oden.
Sacramento Kings
There have been plenty of draft day missteps by the Kings over the years, but perhaps their biggest fault came in 2018 when they took Marvin Bagley at No. 2 in a draft class that included Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges, Trae Young and a handful of other standout players. Bagley was limited to 148 games in his first four seasons in Sacramento before the two sides parted ways.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs have generally drafted quite well, especially considering their lack of high-end picks prior to the last few seasons. In 2021, they were on the clock at No. 12 and selected Joshua Primo, who played in 54 games prior to leaving the team after a suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. Primo was selected before players like Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy and more.
Toronto Raptors
In 2006, the Raptors selected Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick. He was a talented offensive contributor but didn't provide much on the defensive end throughout his seven-season stint in Toronto. Bargnani averaged 15.2 points across 433 games with the Raptors before leaving the team in 2013. He was picked before LaMarcus Aldridge, Brandon Roy and JJ Redick, among others.
Utah Jazz
In 2014, the Jazz welcomed Dante Exum to the organization with the No. 5 pick. After an underwhelming rookie season, he missed his entire 2015 campaign due to an injury, and ultimately found himself temporarily out of the NBA by 2021. He's since returned to join the Mavericks, where he's turned into an effective role player, but he was never able to get going in Utah.
Washington Wizards
In 2011, Jan Vesely went off the board at pick No. 6 to the Wizards. His NBA career spanned just three seasons and 162 games and he posted career averages of 3.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. Vesely was selected before Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard, among other longtime NBA standouts.