How Bryce James Could Be a Difference for Arizona Recruiting
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job in the basketball recruiting seeing as they landed many of their best prospects on their recruiting board in the 2025 recruiting class.
This was good enough to land down a top five ranking as according to 247Sports as they landed the fifth overall ranking, third composite ranking and landed many five star recruits.
One of the players that they landed was Braydin Burries from Eleanor Roosevelt and Eastvale, California. He has a shooting guy prospect from California, who is the ninth player in the nation, the second at the position and first in the state of California they also landed Koa Pete from Perry high school in Gilbert, Arizona, who was first in the state of Arizona fourth at the position of small forward and 11th nationally.
These were their star commits, followed by four players who were not rated as a five-star, with one being a four-star to be unranked and the one that we will be discussing today being a three-star commit.
That commit is Bryce James from Sierra Canyon High School and Chatsworth, California. James is the son of LeBron James, who is an NBA legend and is in the conversation as the greatest basketball player to ever step foot on a basketball court.
He is also the brother of a former USC Trojans and current Los Angeles Lakers guard, Bronny James, who just wrapped up his rookie season. James will be attending the Wildcats this year and has plenty to prove, which also helps the Arizona Wildcats in the recruiting scene as it shows plenty of things that are worth noting.
Here are some things that you need to know about James signing his papers with the Wildcats prior to the season, as this could help recruiting in so many ways.
James, being the son of the NBA legend, opens the door for many possibilities as it shows not only are they looking for a legacy to build, but they are looking to bring even the players who aren’t rated the highest. He didn’t get picked up just because he is the son of James. He got picked up because he has true talent and will likely see the court this season and could even find himself in the NBA after this season, depending on how things go.
The attention that comes with James will be a talking point for many, which allows the recruits who see this attention that they are receiving to look deeper into Arizona, especially if they want that type of attention similar to the football scene with Deion Sanders, coaching the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Wildcats guard has plenty of potential to succeed in a system that is very guard-friendly. It is just friendly overall for players who want to go to the NBA,
The season is set to begin, and it’s just months away from action as James and the rest of his teammates will take the court with hopes of holding a national championship high above their head at the end of the season.
