Arizona Enters Undefeated and at Full Strength

The Arizona Wildcats come into this game riding a perfect 11-0 record, the best start in the program this season and one of the elite starts in the country. Arizona’s most recent game saw them dominate San Diego State, winning 68-45 behind a stifling defensive effort and excellent rebounding — Tobe Awaka grabbed 15 boards to help control the glass, while the Arizona defense held SDSU to 26% shooting overall.

Across their first 10 games, the Wildcats have showcased balance, depth, and efficiency. They average roughly 88 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the field, and they’re strong across the stat sheet with rebounding, assists and blocks all ranking among the nation’s better teams.

Head Coach Tommy Lloyd has emphasized team defense and rebounding as foundational pillars, and that’s reflected in the way Arizona has limited opponents and forced uncomfortable shots all season. With their home court advantage at McKale Center and an undefeated record, expectations are high as Arizona is one of the top-ranked teams in the nation.

Bethune-Cookman: Struggles and Opportunities

Nov 29, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Jasai Miles (0) dribbles the ball against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Dailon Minor (12) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In contrast, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats come in with a 3-8 record this season and are still trying to find consistency. Their schedule has been tough, with multiple losses coming on the road against Power 5 programs like Auburn, Miami (FL), Dayton and Missouri.

Bethune-Cookman’s offense averages around 70.6 points per game, but they also give up a lot of points, with opponents averaging over 80 points per game against them. Their shooting percentages and rebounding numbers lag behind Arizona’s, and the Wildcats have struggled particularly in away games, where their record sits at 1-6.

Senior wing Jakobi Heady is the engine of the B-CU offense, averaging about 16.3 points per game along with approximately five rebounds and some secondary playmaking. He’s been the most consistent scoring threat for Bethune-Cookman this year, and Arizona will need to guard him closely to avoid giving up easy buckets. Arterio Morris also contributes scoring and playmaking, which could be a focus for Arizona’s defense.

Tale of the Tape: Style & Matchup Insights

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) dives for a loose ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Taj DeGourville (24) as head coach Brian Dutcher reacts in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The statistical contrast between these teams tells the story of how this game could unfold:

Scoring: Arizona scores significantly more per game and limits opponents effectively, while B-CU scores less and allows more from opponents.

Shooting Efficiency: Arizona’s field goal percentage is well above Bethune-Cookman’s defensive allowance, meaning Arizona should be efficient offensively.

Rebounding: Arizona’s rebounding margin is strong, which could give them extra possessions and limit second-chance points for Bethune-Cookman.

Given these factors, Arizona will likely lean on defensive pressure and transition scoring, while Bethune-Cookman will need to find early success from beyond the arc or win the battle of the boards to stay competitive.

