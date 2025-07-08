How to Watch: Arizona Players in Action During Tuesday's Slate
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are five former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
During the opening day of summer league, the Spurs took on the Heat meaning UA fans had a chance to see Bryant versus Larsson, Johnson and Ballo.
In that game, Bryant hit the first shot of the game with a right wing 3-point shot. After that, he had a slow game scoring seven points, grabbed five rebounds and collected an assist in 21 minutes on the court.
The star of the game was Larsson, who scored 18 points and snagged three rebounds while going 4 of 12 from the field.
Meanwhile, Johnson had nine points, collected nine rebounds and registered four blocked shots while going 3-for-7 from the floor. He played in 28 minutes and had a (+/-) of eight on the night.
On Tuesday, Arizona fans can see players back in action with the Heat facing the Warriors at 4 p.m. (MST) with the game being streamed on ESPN+. There is a chance in that game to see all three UA players play making it a must watch for the day.
The other game to watch will be the Spurs versus the Lakers as Bryant will look to improve from his first summer league start. He needs to show that he can play more consistent on the offensive side of the court.
The game will take place at 7 p.m. (MST) with it being televised on ESPN, or you can stream it on ESPN+ if you are on the move.
This is a chance for Bryant to show not only teams what he can do, but fans across the league with the game being on national television.
