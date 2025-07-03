Arizona Players to Watch in the NBA Summer League
The official NBA 2025 Summer League rosters haven’t been announced at this moment with potential of second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their organization but other teams around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
As of right now, Arizona will have three players playing in the summer league in the No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant (San Antonio) and two players that went undrafted in guard Caleb Love (Portland) and forward Trey Townsend (New Orleans).
After having an incredible college career with a national title game appearance, playing for two powerhouse programs and scoring 2,762 points. Love has done it all at the collegiate level and established himself as one of the elite scorers in the game.
After going undrafted, Love signed a two-way contract with Portland that earns him $636,435 which is half the league minimum salary and will see him playing for the G League Rip City Remix. However, he is eligible to play up to 50 games during the 2025-26 NBA season.
Not everyone gets drafted and not every player gets a two-way contract. However, that doesn’t mean the dream of making the NBA is over. There have been plenty of players that have received an invitation to the summer league and were able to impress coaches and the front office where they earned a spot either in the G League, or eventually on an NBA roster.
After playing one season at Arizona averaging 8.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG and shooting 49% from the field, Townsend was able to get a summer league invitation from the Pelicans. Nothing is certain when it comes to these invitations but it's the chance that most players at the college-level would dream of.
When the rosters get announced, there is a chance that you could see players like Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson participating once again. This time it wouldn’t be for a roster spot but a chance to get more reps and work on development for the upcoming season.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on who you are excited to see play in the NBA Summer League by following us on our X account. To do so, just click on the link.