The Latest on Arizona Wildcats Target Ikenna Alozie
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the better basketball recruiting schools for the past few years and they landed a phenomenal class last year as majority of their top prospects ended up committing to them and signing,
This included prospects such as Koa Peat who committed to the Arizona Wildcats as a top 11 prospect in the country and the number one player inside the state of Arizona.
They also landed a guy like Braydin Burries, who is a very talented prospect and is the number one prospect in the state of California. He will play shooting guard for the Arizona Wildcats next to Pete, who will play small forward.
Even the players that they are landing, who aren’t exactly at the top of the recruiting board for mini schools like Bryce James, who is the son of LeBron James, hold plenty of value to the program.
This allows them to pitch young and early playing time to the new class who come up as they are already a top school for one of the best prospects in the nation. That prospect of being a combo guard from Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona, is Ikenna Alozie.
According to 247Sports, he is rated as the 20th best prospect in the nation fifth best combo guard in the nation, and the third best player in the state of Arizona, as the Glendale prospect is down to eight schools at this point in his recruitment, with Arizona knocking on the door very heavily.
The Wildcats have already made him a priority. The schools that have made the top list for him include the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arizona Wildcats, the Kansas Jayhawks, the Houston Cougars, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Louisville Cardinals, the Washington Huskies, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The Arizona Wildcats are absolutely a team that’s in the driver seat, despite it being very early on, they are also being battled heavily by the Washington Huskies, who have done a great job so far, making him feel like a priority. Other teams seem to be following.
Telling from the schools that he has listed inside of his top schools, he is easily one of the most coveted prospects in the nation If the Wildcats were able to land his commitment, they would be in very good shape and wouldn’t need too much to add at the combo guard position.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!