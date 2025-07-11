Film Friday: Arizona Commit Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is a running back commit for the Arizona Wildcats, who officially announced that he was committing to the Wildcats thanks to a great recruiting job by Alonzo Carter. The addition of Smith is huge, and the talented prospect is set to be a very effective player when he gets to campus.
We go into more into detail on his film.
Positives
Vision: one of the first things I noticed in Smith tape is the fact that he is able to wait patiently on the hole to open up on the offensive line and his vision is very good to the point where he can easily make the decision to cut through the hole and bust up field if needed. This is what separates the average running backs to the great running backs if you’re able to have great vision in the backfield before you even cross the line of scrimmage, then you have the chance to cause some havoc.
Power Back: the talented prospect just seems to be a power back type of player. He doesn’t have exactly the best speed, but he is one of the better power backs in the nation. He is a pure athlete who has elusiveness, but that mixes with his power that he runs behind his pads with. He’s not afraid to inflict pain on his opponents who step foot in front of him as he will absolutely lower his shoulder just to plow through somebody and send a message to the other team.
Wildcat: the talents of prospect could be very dangerous in the wildcat formation as he is in high school at the next level for the Wildcats if he is in the formation in the backfield, he can create some damage as he is very powerful and we have 10 guys right in front of them who are looking to push him into the end zone or pass the first down or just able to make a good play at the end of the day luckily for the talented prospect they have been building an offensive line that could lead for this to be a possibility and create some big plays in the future for the Wildcats.
Things To Improve
Running Outside: I would like to see him have more opportunities to break free from the outside a lot of the times he is cutting in or running in between his offensive tackles, which would still consider to be an inside handoff. This is something to take note of as the Wildcats will look to use him effectively both on the inside and the outside
Speed: I would like to see the prospect continue to get faster the deeper you get into a tape, the faster he seems to be while he still gives off power back vibes, and the way he runs solidifies that it would be nice to see him continue to build up his feed in a way that allows him to be effective, not only as a power back, but as an elusive back as well.
Overall
Overall, Smith could see the field very early in his career even if he’s not a starter right away, he could definitely see the field in year one if not year one he will likely see the field quickly and year two he is one of the better prospects after the position and the Wildcats are getting a steel in him he has plenty of potential. He just has to piece everything together, which I definitely anticipate him doing at this time.
