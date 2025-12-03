Two Projected First-Round Draft Picks on Wildcats Basketball Roster

ON SI recently rolled out a mock draft written by Derek Parker, who predicted two Arizona basketball stars to hear their names called in the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.

7th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder would be freshman guard Koa Peat.

Koa Peat projects as an excellent option for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 7th overall pick because his game aligns perfectly with OKC’s roster construction and style of play. At 6'8" with a strong frame and early flashes of versatility, Peat fits the mold of a multi-positional forward that could fit in with many NBA teams.

Offensively, Peat fills several needs for Oklahoma City despite the success of the Thunder. He plays with excellent feel, makes quick decisions, and consistently finds advantages as a scorer.

His ability to finish through contact, operate as a short-roll passer, attack closeouts, and post mismatches makes him a natural fit in OKC’s system, which consists of a good amount of physicality and high-IQ playmaking. Peat so far has averaged 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As his jumper continues to progress, he projects as a reliable floor-spacer who can also create off the dribble. The Thunder values smart, unselfish players, and Peat’s approach in only his freshman year has granted him the most points per game for the Wildcats with 15.6.

Most importantly, Peat’s development timeline aligns perfectly with Oklahoma City’s trajectory. Because he doesn’t need a high usage rate yet to be effective, he can contribute immediately while still growing into a long-term piece. His combination is exactly the type of profile OKC thrives with, as they have seen their young core thrive in the past few seasons.

Brayden Burries

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after he dunks the ball over the Denver Pioneers during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The 30th pick in the draft would go to the Washington Wizards Via the Thunder. Another freshman guard, Brayden Burries.

Brayden Burries would be an excellent choice for the Washington Wizards at the 30th pick because his game, physical profile, and developmental upside fit perfectly with a rebuilding franchise looking to stockpile versatile, high-motor wings. At 6'6" with long arms, a strong frame, and athleticism, Burries has the ideal build for a two-way wing.

Defensively, Burries projects as a multi-positional stopper. Using his length and anticipation to disrupt drives and contest shots. The Wizards ranked near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency and perimeter defense, which could be worth the gamble if Burries immediately addresses one of their biggest weaknesses.

Offensively, he offers a blend of scoring, slashing, and emerging shooting touch. He thrives attacking downhill, finishing through contact, and creating shots for himself in the midrange. His improved three-point shooting and comfort as a secondary playmaker could make for a good ceiling for the young, talented player.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd calls for a player off the bench during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At the 30th pick, Burries offers one of the best blends of floor and ceiling. Even if his game takes time to fully develop, his defense, motor, and physicality give him a high probability of becoming somebody who could eventually fit into an NBA rotation. If his shot continues trending upward, he has great potential, as in seven games, he averages a decent 10.6 points per game on a 39.7% field goal.

Brayden Burries gives Washington a strong, athletic, defensive-minded wing with real two-way upside, exactly the kind of long-term piece a rebuilding team wants at the end of the first round with a pick in the 30s.

Please be sure to let us know what you think of the Wildcats so far by commenting and following us on X by clicking on the link.