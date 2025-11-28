Wildcats You Should Watch For Against Norfolk State
The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats are heading into this Saturday's matchup to leave McKale Center with their undefeated record intact, doing so by dominating Norfolk State at 2 p.m. (MST).
In Arizona's (6-0) previous game, it tore through the Denver Pioneers, outrebounding them 50-29 and outscoring them in the paint 50-22 on the way to a 103-73 victory.
With the Wildcats gearing up to take on their next opponents, we will be taking a look at three players who the fans should watch for to have a big game against the Spartans.
Brayden Burries-Shooting guard
In the previous game, Burries seemed to have broken his streak of starting slow and struggling to score from the field, as he went 7-for-13 from there, 3-for-6 from 3-point range en route to a 20-point night in McKale Center.
Three games prior, the five-star freshman averaged 6 points and 34.7% from the field. Burries had another night where he scored in double digits, the second game of the season, when he scored 18 points against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.
With his newly found confidence in shooting the ball, look for Burries to continue putting points up with ease. The question remains whether he can do the same against the elevated competition in Arizona's rigorous schedule.
Dwayne Aristode-Forward
Aristode got extended minutes of play in the last game against Denver, logging 23 and didn't let any of it go to waste.
In that time, Aristode went 6-for-11 from the field, 4-for-8 at the 3-point range, and scored 17 points. He also snagged five rebounds, which helped the Wildcats dominate the Pioneers in the paint.
In the previous two games, the freshman from the Netherlands played only 9 minutes and failed to score.
Now that he has seen extended minutes off the bench, he could display the elite point-scoring skills for which Arizona signed him.
Koa Peat-Forward
The University of Arizona hit the jackpot when they signed Peat to their team, as he has been phenomenal on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. He has used his 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame to impose his will in the paint.
In his young career, Peat has shown that he can compete with the best teams despite being a freshman. When playing against ranked opponents, Peat averaged 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while turning the ball over just three times.
Look for Peat to keep displaying the skills that made him such a high-ranking freshman when Arizona plays Norfolk State this Saturday.
