Inside The Wildcats

Wildcats You Should Watch For Against Norfolk State

Look out for these players to shine this Saturday when they play the Spartans.

Nathaniel Martinez

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats are heading into this Saturday's matchup to leave McKale Center with their undefeated record intact, doing so by dominating Norfolk State at 2 p.m. (MST).

In Arizona's (6-0) previous game, it tore through the Denver Pioneers, outrebounding them 50-29 and outscoring them in the paint 50-22 on the way to a 103-73 victory.

With the Wildcats gearing up to take on their next opponents, we will be taking a look at three players who the fans should watch for to have a big game against the Spartans.

Brayden Burries-Shooting guard

brayden burrie
Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In the previous game, Burries seemed to have broken his streak of starting slow and struggling to score from the field, as he went 7-for-13 from there, 3-for-6 from 3-point range en route to a 20-point night in McKale Center.

Three games prior, the five-star freshman averaged 6 points and 34.7% from the field. Burries had another night where he scored in double digits, the second game of the season, when he scored 18 points against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

With his newly found confidence in shooting the ball, look for Burries to continue putting points up with ease. The question remains whether he can do the same against the elevated competition in Arizona's rigorous schedule.

Dwayne Aristode-Forward

Dawyne Aristod
Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) winks at Denver Pioneers guard Julius Rollins (8) after he makes a three pointer during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Aristode got extended minutes of play in the last game against Denver, logging 23 and didn't let any of it go to waste.

In that time, Aristode went 6-for-11 from the field, 4-for-8 at the 3-point range, and scored 17 points. He also snagged five rebounds, which helped the Wildcats dominate the Pioneers in the paint.

Dwayne Aristod
Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) defends Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In the previous two games, the freshman from the Netherlands played only 9 minutes and failed to score.

Now that he has seen extended minutes off the bench, he could display the elite point-scoring skills for which Arizona signed him.

Koa Peat-Forward

Koa Pea
Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) makes a lay up over Utah Tech Trailblazers forward Ethan Potter (35) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The University of Arizona hit the jackpot when they signed Peat to their team, as he has been phenomenal on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. He has used his 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame to impose his will in the paint.

In his young career, Peat has shown that he can compete with the best teams despite being a freshman. When playing against ranked opponents, Peat averaged 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while turning the ball over just three times.

Koa Pea
Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) drives past Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Look for Peat to keep displaying the skills that made him such a high-ranking freshman when Arizona plays Norfolk State this Saturday.

Who do you have your eye on when the Wildcats return to McKale? Let us know by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.

feed

Published
Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.