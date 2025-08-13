Can The Wildcats Impress Cameron Williams on His OV?
Can The Arizona Wildcats Do Enough To Impress And Land Five-Star Cameron Williams?
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job in the recruiting scene when it comes to their last basketball class, as they landed many of their top targets.
This includes a guy like Koa Peat, who the whole nation wanted to commit to them. They also landed a very talented prospect like Brayden Burries, who is one of the better players in the class. He was also rated as a five-star alongside Peat, but unlike Peat, who is a forward, Burries is a combo guard that will have the ball in his hands more times than not.
The Wildcats made some more additions, including the possible headline of the class being Bryce James. Bryce is the son of LeBron James and the brother of Bronny James.
Many believe that he has the chance to be better than his brother, and has a chance to make a huge impact in the NBA, but he will have to find ways to make it work at Arizona first.
The Wildcats are now moved on to the 2026 recruiting class, but have yet to land a commitment in the class. They are still searching for their first commit, as they have multiple players scheduled for an official visit, including a five-star prospect.
The five-star prospect is one of the better players in the nation, and a current Arizona Wildcats target, Cameron Williams. Williams could be argued as the top target in the class for the Arizona Wildcats, and that is likely the case, as he is rated as the 10th player in the nation, the 2nd best forward, and the 1st best player in his state, which just so happens to be the great state of Arizona. This could give the Wildcats an advantage, but they will need to do their dirty work on the official visit he has already set.
As of right now, the talented prospect is set to visit six programs officially. He will start his official visit tour with the Texas Longhorns, before making his way to multiple schools, including the Purdue Boilermakers, Kentucky Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils, USC Trojans, and finish off with the Arizona Wildcats. Typically, getting the final official visit is statistically better, but they will need to beat out a plethora of elite basketball programs if they want to land the talented prospect.
