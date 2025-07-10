How to Watch: Arizona Players in Action During Thursday's Slate
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are five former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
During the opening day of summer league, the Spurs took on the Heat meaning UA fans had a chance to see Bryant versus Larsson, Johnson and Ballo.
On Tuesday night,The Heat (2-1) took on the Warriors and walked away with an impressive 93-79 win with five players scoring in double figures. Two of those players were Larsson and Johnson, who combined for 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists while going 11 of 19 from the field.
Meanwhile, the Spurs were back in action meaning Bryant would be playing in his second game against the Lakers.
Against the Lakers, Bryant scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes of action. He still struggled from the field and went 2 of 8 and was 2-for-7 from deep.
Thursday night, the summer league is back in action again, this time Byrant and Townsend will be playing with their team’s schedule for games.
First, the Pelicans open things up in their first game against Minnesota at 12:30 p.m. (MST) tip-off time on ESPN2/ESPN+.
Then, later in the day, San Antonio keeps rolling when it plays the 76ers at 7 p.m. (MST) on ESPN/ESPN+.
In two starts this summer league season, Bryant is averaging eight points, four rebounds while shooting 31% from the field. But, where he has really struggled is the 3-point line where he has gone 3 of 13 after shooting 38% from deep at Arizona.
While at Arizona, Townsend struggled to find his footing but managed to help get the WIldcats to the Sweet Sixteen. He averaged 8.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG and an assist while shooting 49% from the field.
Arizona fans can catch these players in action as they try to find their footing in the NBA and make an impression on their front offices.
Please be sure to let us know who you will be watching. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.