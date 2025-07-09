Recapping Arizona's NBA Summer League Tuesday Night Games
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are five former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
After going 1-1 in the summer league to start things out, Miami was back in action on Tuesday night with three former Wildcats on its roster in Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson and Oumar Ballo.
The Heat (2-1) took on the Warriors and walked away with an impressive 93-79 win with five players scoring in double figures. Two of those players were Larsson and Johnson, who combined for 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists while going 11 of 19 from the field.
Ballo was able to get into the game getting 11 minutes where he went 2-for-2 from the field scoring five points and grabbing a rebound.
Larsson has played in two summer league games and is averaging 16 ½ points and has gone 9 of 22 from the field.
Meanwhile, the Spurs were back in action meaning Bryant would be playing in his second game against the Lakers.
In his first summer league game, Bryant scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes on the court. He did this while going 3 of 8 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line.
Against the Lakers, Bryant was a little better by scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds in 25 minutes of action. He still struggled from the field and went 2 of 8 and was 2-for-7 from deep.
Overall there is clear progress from Larsson and Johnso, who could be key bench players this season.Meanwhile, Ballo hasn’t really gotten enough minutes to prove what he can do on the court.
As for Bryant, he is a first-year player, he is going to have his struggles and still needs to find his footing in this league.
