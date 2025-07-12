How to Watch: Arizona Players in Summer League on Saturday
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Saturday is loaded with a slate of summer league games for Arizona fans to keep an eye on. A total of four teams with UA ties will be playing as the summer league slate of games continues on Saturday.
First, Bryant and the Spurs will go up against Dallas at 1 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.
In his last game, Bryant scored five points but recorded three blocks, five rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes on the court. He finished with a 17 (+/-) while being a defensive monster on the court.
Then, Los Angeles faces off against New Orleans at 5:30 p.m. with the game being televised on ESPN2.
In the game, you’ll see Townsend playing against Koloko as both big men try to get on track when given minutes.
Last time out, Koloko struggled by scoring three points while going 0 of 3 from the floor and 0 of 2 from the 3-point line.
Lastly, the Portland Trail Blazers will square off against Memphis with a tip time of 7:30 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN2.
That will be the summer league debut of Arizona's Love, who signed a two-way contract with Portland following the end of the NBA Draft.
That leaves Miami off for the day meaning Larsson, Johnson and Ballo will not see the court on Saturday night.
This is a major chance for Arizona players to show the rest of the league owners, general managers, coaches and veteran players what they bring to the table.
Please be sure to let us know who you will be watching. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.