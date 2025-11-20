Arizona Nearing Top Four Seeding In Latest Bracketology
Tommy Lloyd's team is 5-0 this season with a pair of wins away from home against then-top-3 teams. The Wildcats took down Florida to open the season in Las Vegas, and took down No. 3 UConn in enemy territory on Wednesday night, 71-67.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology recently, and Arizona's hot start to the season has the program close to one of the elusive 1-seeds.
There is still a long way to go in this college basketball season, and the Wildcats will have to survive a challenging Big 12 schedule that gave them fits late last season.
Still, Arizona's resume is possibly the best in the country to this point. Wins away from home over Florida, UCLA and UConn have shown how good Arizona can be.
Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley have paced the offense. The freshman is averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal per game through his first five collegiate outings.
Bradley has served as the closer and a defensive wizard on the perimeter, averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He dropped 21 points to help the Wildcats get the win on the road Wednesday.
Arizona Earns 2-Seed in ESPN's Bracketology
The Wildcats' impressive resume isn't enough yet to secure one of the four top seeds, but Arizona is still the fifth overall seed. Lunardi gave Arizona the 2-seed in the West bracket, where UConn owns the 1-seed. That might change after Arizona's win over the Huskies on Wednesday.
In addition to the Huskies, Purdue, Houston and Duke hold the other top seeds.
These placements could change quickly once the NCAA reveals the NET ratings in December, where the Wildcats will surely rank near the top. Arizona still has to play No. 22 Auburn and No. 11 Alabama in non-conference play.
"The Arizona Wildcats have an early lead in the 'best resume' category thanks to a pair of Quad 1 victories over Florida and UCLA, both on the road and both of whom should remain in the upper half of Quad 1 -- an increasingly important factor in determining seeding. Arizona opened the season as a projected 4-seed, and has quickly risen (to) be on the precipice of a 1-seed, ranking fifth in the overall field." – Joe Lunardi
Arizona's placement as the 2-seed in the West bracket would line up a first-round matchup with projected Big Sky Conference winner Montana in San Diego. Should the Wildcats win that game, they would advance to play the winner between the 7-seed Ohio State and 10-seed Georgetown, which features former Arizona guard KJ Lewis.
Arizona is one of eight teams from the Big 12 projected to make it into the bracket. Cincinnati qualified for the First Four matchup against Utah State, with the winner becoming the 11-seed facing Wisconsin in the first round.
Other Big 12 teams to qualify are Houston (1-seed), BYU (3), Iowa State (4), Texas Tech (5), Kansas (6) and Baylor (8).
