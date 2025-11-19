Multiple Arizona Stars Land in Latest NBA Mock Draft
Arizona is off to a 4-0 start this season with resume-boosting wins over No. 10 Florida and No. 19 UCLA, both away from Tucson.
The road doesn't get any easier, as the Wildcats will line it up against No. 3 UConn on the road on Wednesday. Tommy Lloyd's group of freshmen mixed with a veteran core capable of closing out games has been a winning combination so far, but Dan Hurley's Huskies might be the toughest test yet.
Still, Arizona has seen all of the pieces it will rely on this season shine at different times. Lloyd has rolled out a starting lineup with three freshmen this season, leaving valuable veterans like Anthony Dell'Orso and Tobe Awaka to help out from the bench.
Arizona's unselfish nature has allowed that experiment to work, even while freshmen like Brayden Burries and Koa Peat struggle, like they did against UCLA.
Even with a daunting non-conference schedule, the Wildcats can afford to work through the kinks right now, so long as everyone finds their footing by the time Big 12 play begins.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo released his first mock draft ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft in the summer, which could feature several of Arizona's highly touted freshmen. Four players were selected in the mock draft from the Wildcats, and some were notably snubbed.
Koa Peat
Peat was the biggest win for Lloyd's recruiting class, and he's lived up to expectations so far and could rise to becoming a top-5 pick. For now, the mock draft has Peat going eighth overall to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Arizona native had a monstrous debut against the defending champions, dropping 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Gators. He hasn't maintained that high level of scoring, but his defensive presence has been enormous.
Peat's ability as a rebounder and playmaker makes him an ideal pro prospect, despite being 6-foot-8 and a bit undersized as a big man without a consistent jump shot. Those are things he can prove this season to increase his stock, and Arizona would benefit greatly as well.
"Peat has left a strong impression with his early play and firmed up a place in the lottery discussion, with his physicality and interior impact proving important for Arizona. His lack of shooting range and the fact that he's undersized (6-8) for a 4 are viewed as limiting factors, but it's easy to appreciate his well-defined identity as a player. If Peat can develop a 3-point shot, it's hard not to see him finding utility in the NBA, but that might ultimately be something he'll have to show in workouts. Continuing to drive winning as a rebounder, play finisher and physical defender should keep him front of mind as a mid-to-late lottery candidate, although his skill set might be more team-specific than others."
Dwayne Aristode
Aristode was a bit of a surprising selection this early in the year, but he made it in at the back end of the first round, going 30th overall to the Washington Wizards.
Despite inconsistent minutes off the bench so far this season, Aristode has made a big impression. He showcased his shooting ability against Northern Arizona, scoring 18 points and draining six triples in the process.
Aristode played just six and nine minutes against Florida and UCLA, respectively, but he could be another Carter Bryant situation, where Lloyd opts to ease in his minutes before becoming a big contributor later in the season.
His potential as a reliable shooter from distance and playing strong defense on the other side of the floor has him on track for a similar rise in Lloyd's system and in mock drafts to Bryant from a year ago.
"Aristode had NBA teams heavily intrigued with his impressive frame (6-8, 220) and 3-and-D potential entering the season. It's hard to get carried away considering the context, as his playing time has been up and down, logging less than 10 minutes in Arizona's biggest games against Florida and UCLA, but he showed off his shooting with six 3s against Northern Arizona. After missing his senior year of high school with a foot injury, Aristode is clearly still getting up to speed, but will need to get a better foothold from a minutes perspective to make a one-and-done case. If he can carve out a role like Carter Bryant did last season, there's a pathway into the draft as a developmental player."
Brayden Burries
Burries comes off the board mid-second round, going 45th overall to the Atlanta Hawks.
The freshman guard was expectedly to carry a large portion of the offense this season as a top-of-the-line shooter and a shot creator for himself and others. Burries is a great passer and a solid defender in the backcourt, and he can drive to the rim with a 6-foot-4 build. He can do a little bit of everything.
So far, Burries has not found his footing yet. Despite starting all four games, he's averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 29.4% from deep. His best game came against Utah Tech, when he dropped 18 points, three assists and four steals.
His athleticism might be holding him back from a higher selection at this point, but he also needs to play better on the floor.
Motiejus Krivas
The 7-foot-2 center comes in just behind Burries in the mock draft, going 47th overall to the Orlando Magic.
Krivas has stepped into the starting lineup this season after missing most of last season due to injury. The big man has dominated in the post and been serviceable on the boards, collecting 6.8 rebounds per game.
Krivas has a very good feel for the floor with his size. He's dished out 1.8 assists this season and swatted 2.8 blocks per game. He doesn't have the speed to defend end-to-end, but his size and reach are still effective enough because of the space he consumes.
The sophomore was key to Arizona's win over UCLA, scoring 10 points and adding eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes. Krivas might never be a quick big man that can cover the whole floor, but his defense around the rim and his touch shooting from the paint make him an intriguing prospect.
Who's Missing?
Two of Arizona's best and most reliable players didn't make the cut. Seniors Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka did not crack the draft list, despite their huge roles this season.
Bradley has once again served as the point guard in the Arizona offense, a stout defender on the perimeter and a closer in the biggest moments. So far, he's scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game as well.
The former Alabama guard scored several buckets in quick succession to help Arizona close out a victory on the road over UCLA, finishing the night with 15 points. How he does not make this list is a mystery.
Awaka has come off the bench this season, but is one of the best rebounders down low in the country, despite being just 6-foot-8.
This season, Awaka is averaging 9.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in more than 20 minutes a game off the bench. He collected 18 boards in a double-double performance against Utah Tech. His size might be holding him back as a center at the next level, but his defense and glass-cleaning ability should garner more respect.
