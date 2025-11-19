Inside The Wildcats

Multiple Arizona Stars Land in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The youth movement for the Wildcats could last just one season, with several players earning more looks from the next level.

Logan Brown

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona is off to a 4-0 start this season with resume-boosting wins over No. 10 Florida and No. 19 UCLA, both away from Tucson.

The road doesn't get any easier, as the Wildcats will line it up against No. 3 UConn on the road on Wednesday. Tommy Lloyd's group of freshmen mixed with a veteran core capable of closing out games has been a winning combination so far, but Dan Hurley's Huskies might be the toughest test yet.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards players during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Still, Arizona has seen all of the pieces it will rely on this season shine at different times. Lloyd has rolled out a starting lineup with three freshmen this season, leaving valuable veterans like Anthony Dell'Orso and Tobe Awaka to help out from the bench.

Arizona's unselfish nature has allowed that experiment to work, even while freshmen like Brayden Burries and Koa Peat struggle, like they did against UCLA.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Even with a daunting non-conference schedule, the Wildcats can afford to work through the kinks right now, so long as everyone finds their footing by the time Big 12 play begins.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo released his first mock draft ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft in the summer, which could feature several of Arizona's highly touted freshmen. Four players were selected in the mock draft from the Wildcats, and some were notably snubbed.

Koa Peat

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Peat was the biggest win for Lloyd's recruiting class, and he's lived up to expectations so far and could rise to becoming a top-5 pick. For now, the mock draft has Peat going eighth overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Arizona native had a monstrous debut against the defending champions, dropping 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Gators. He hasn't maintained that high level of scoring, but his defensive presence has been enormous.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Tanner Davis (11) attempts to make a lay up while Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) attempts to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Peat's ability as a rebounder and playmaker makes him an ideal pro prospect, despite being 6-foot-8 and a bit undersized as a big man without a consistent jump shot. Those are things he can prove this season to increase his stock, and Arizona would benefit greatly as well.

"Peat has left a strong impression with his early play and firmed up a place in the lottery discussion, with his physicality and interior impact proving important for Arizona. His lack of shooting range and the fact that he's undersized (6-8) for a 4 are viewed as limiting factors, but it's easy to appreciate his well-defined identity as a player. If Peat can develop a 3-point shot, it's hard not to see him finding utility in the NBA, but that might ultimately be something he'll have to show in workouts. Continuing to drive winning as a rebounder, play finisher and physical defender should keep him front of mind as a mid-to-late lottery candidate, although his skill set might be more team-specific than others."

Dwayne Aristode

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Aristode was a bit of a surprising selection this early in the year, but he made it in at the back end of the first round, going 30th overall to the Washington Wizards.

Despite inconsistent minutes off the bench so far this season, Aristode has made a big impression. He showcased his shooting ability against Northern Arizona, scoring 18 points and draining six triples in the process.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Aristode played just six and nine minutes against Florida and UCLA, respectively, but he could be another Carter Bryant situation, where Lloyd opts to ease in his minutes before becoming a big contributor later in the season.

His potential as a reliable shooter from distance and playing strong defense on the other side of the floor has him on track for a similar rise in Lloyd's system and in mock drafts to Bryant from a year ago.

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) defends Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Aristode had NBA teams heavily intrigued with his impressive frame (6-8, 220) and 3-and-D potential entering the season. It's hard to get carried away considering the context, as his playing time has been up and down, logging less than 10 minutes in Arizona's biggest games against Florida and UCLA, but he showed off his shooting with six 3s against Northern Arizona. After missing his senior year of high school with a foot injury, Aristode is clearly still getting up to speed, but will need to get a better foothold from a minutes perspective to make a one-and-done case. If he can carve out a role like Carter Bryant did last season, there's a pathway into the draft as a developmental player."

Brayden Burries

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Burries comes off the board mid-second round, going 45th overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

The freshman guard was expectedly to carry a large portion of the offense this season as a top-of-the-line shooter and a shot creator for himself and others. Burries is a great passer and a solid defender in the backcourt, and he can drive to the rim with a 6-foot-4 build. He can do a little bit of everything.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) holds up his arm after he makes a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

So far, Burries has not found his footing yet. Despite starting all four games, he's averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 29.4% from deep. His best game came against Utah Tech, when he dropped 18 points, three assists and four steals.

His athleticism might be holding him back from a higher selection at this point, but he also needs to play better on the floor.

Motiejus Krivas

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fights for a rebound against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 7-foot-2 center comes in just behind Burries in the mock draft, going 47th overall to the Orlando Magic.

Krivas has stepped into the starting lineup this season after missing most of last season due to injury. The big man has dominated in the post and been serviceable on the boards, collecting 6.8 rebounds per game.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) look to pass the ball while the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks attempt to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Krivas has a very good feel for the floor with his size. He's dished out 1.8 assists this season and swatted 2.8 blocks per game. He doesn't have the speed to defend end-to-end, but his size and reach are still effective enough because of the space he consumes.

The sophomore was key to Arizona's win over UCLA, scoring 10 points and adding eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes. Krivas might never be a quick big man that can cover the whole floor, but his defense around the rim and his touch shooting from the paint make him an intriguing prospect.

Who's Missing?

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Two of Arizona's best and most reliable players didn't make the cut. Seniors Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka did not crack the draft list, despite their huge roles this season.

Bradley has once again served as the point guard in the Arizona offense, a stout defender on the perimeter and a closer in the biggest moments. So far, he's scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game as well.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) looks to pass the ball while Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) is ready to block during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The former Alabama guard scored several buckets in quick succession to help Arizona close out a victory on the road over UCLA, finishing the night with 15 points. How he does not make this list is a mystery.

Awaka has come off the bench this season, but is one of the best rebounders down low in the country, despite being just 6-foot-8.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a foul was called on him during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This season, Awaka is averaging 9.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in more than 20 minutes a game off the bench. He collected 18 boards in a double-double performance against Utah Tech. His size might be holding him back as a center at the next level, but his defense and glass-cleaning ability should garner more respect.

What are your predictions for Arizona's matchup with UConn on Wednesday? What are your keys to victory for the Wildcats? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.