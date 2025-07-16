Arizona's Pelle Larsson is Heading to EuroBasket for Sweden
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
However, that number is about to change as forward Pelle Larsson has announced that he will be leaving the summer league to go play for the Sweden National Team in the Eurobasket.
The Miami Heat posted on their X account that Larsson will be heading to the Eurobasket with the organization giving him their full support.
Although the summer league is coming to an end for Larsson, he will be looked at as one of the top players in the league this season.
Larsson averaged 17 PPG while collecting three RPG and three APG. His last time out, he scored 24 points while shooting 50% from the field.
Last year, Larsson saw some time in the G League but played in 55 games for the Miami Heat and started in eight of those games.
When given the opportunity, Larsson recorded 14.2 minutes per game and was able to average 4.6 PPG, 1.7 RPG and 1.2 APGwhile shooting 43% from the field.
His career-high came against the Wizards where he scored 16 points in 27 minutes on the court. Larsson went 6 of 11 from the field while collecting four rebounds and five assists finishing with a 13 (+/-) on the night.
During his time in college, Larsson averaged 9.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.8 APG while shooting 49% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. He was able to earn All-Pac-12 honors and won Sixth Man of the Year for the conference during the 2022 season.
Now, it looks like Larsson has been able to turn heads at the NBA Summer League and his hard work will be paying off soon.
Although we are a ways away from hearing official rosters announced for the NBA season, there is a good chance that Larsson makes the opening day roster.
Still with Larsson gone, Arizona fans will want to watch Heat summer league games with Johnson and Ballo still on the roster.
Please be sure to let us know your thoughts on Pelle Larsson’s summer league performance and if you think he will make the opening day roster. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.