James Harden, Kawhi Leonard Were Also 'Shocked' by the Chris Paul-Clippers News
The Clippers made stunning headlines overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when the organization announced they were “parting ways” with 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, news that Los Angeles president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank confirmed in a statement to ESPN. It was stunning enough that Paul, a surefire Hall of Famer who had announced earlier this year that the 2025-26 season would be his last, will now seemingly be without a team. Even more stunning was the manner in which the situation played out: Paul, one of the best point guards in league history, sent home by the Clippers.
But the news didn't just shock the NBA landscape, fans and media alike. It also surprised Paul's own teammates, none other than 11-time All-Star James Harden and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.
When told that the news the Clippers were parting ways with Paul was a “surprise to most”, Harden indicated that it caught him off guard as well.
“I'm just as confused and shocked as you guys, the world,” Harden said, via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “Definitely surprised me. But not just Chris, it's a lot that we were dealing with. But that is out of my hands. I got to focus on what I got to focus on and what I can control. I guess the front office felt that was the best decision for the organization.”
Leonard, equally stunned by the news, told Youngmisuk that he had enjoyed the conversations he had been having with Paul about how to best improve the 6-16 Clippers.
“It was shocking to me,” Leonard said. “I guess they had a conversation, and front office made a decision.”
Why did Chris Paul get sent home?
Ultimately, the decision to send Paul home was the first domino that kickstarted the end of his brief second tenure with the Clippers. But how did things get to this point? Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix the decision to part ways with Paul essentially came down to the Clippers organization determining that the future Hall of Famer “wasn't worth the aggravation.” The opinionated and experienced Paul wasn't shy about sharing his thoughts on the state of affairs in Los Angeles, as he was vocal in holding management, players and coaches accountable, according to ESPN. Paul's leadership style clashed with that of Clippers leadership, specifically coach Tyronn Lue, with whom he was reportedly not on speaking terms for weeks in the lead-up to the shocking news.
“Essentially,” Clippers president Lawrence Frank said explaining the decision, “it wasn’t working out the way we had planned.”
Lue, speaking of Paul's tenure with the Clippers, said he “didn't want to see it end like this.”
What's next for Paul and the Clippers?
There are three ways Los Angeles could officially part ways with Paul. Due to the timeframe of Paul's one-year, $3.6 million contract he signed with the Clippers in July, he is not eligible to be traded until December 15. The Clippers, $1.3 million below the first apron, wouldn't be able to sign a replacement for Paul as currently constructed should they waive him outright. The Clippers could also negotiate a buyout of Paul's remaining salary, but there are only 10 NBA teams with a roster spot available to sign him in the event he became a free agent.