How to Watch: Arizona Players in Upcoming Summer League Games
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Although it isn’t a load slate of games on Tuesday, there are still two Wildcats in action that Arizona fans will want to keep an eye on.
The one and only game fans will need to keep an eye on is the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. (MST) on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+.
In the game, Arizona fans can see former teammates Love and Townsend facing off against each other for the first time in the summer league.
So far this summer league, Love has been an offensive force for the Trail Blazers. He has been scoring an average of 18 points in two games. In those games, he has gone 14 of 37 from the field and 7 of 16 from the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, Townsend will be looking to make an impact in a summer league game after receiving a couple of DNPs and has not been able to get on the floor.
Throughout his college career, Love has scored 2,704 points while shooting 38% from the field in five seasons between North Carolina and Arizona during his career. While in Tucson, he scored 1,304 points while shooting 40% from the field.
Even in the team’s final game against Duke in the Sweet Sixteen, Love went out fighting and kept Arizona in the game by scoring 35 points and shooting 52% from the field.
To put it in basketball terms. Love is simply a hooper. The man is pure basketball and understands the art of scoring.
In the game, Love will need to show that he is able to disrupt the ball for a better rate and shoot for a more efficient percentage from the field.
Please let us know if you will be watching the Trail Blazers-Pelicans game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.