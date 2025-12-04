Ty Lue Makes First Comments on Clippers Parting Ways With Chris Paul
The Clippers decided to part ways with point guard Chris Paul this week, announcing they will be “work with him on the next step of his career” early Wednesday morning.
The decision came less than two months into what was supposed to be Paul’s farewell season with the Clippers before retiring, returning to the team he played for during his prime from 2011 to ’17. Instead, he was sent home after Los Angeles got off to a 5–16 start.
Following the announcement, reports emerged that the Clippers’ decision to move on from Paul came after he had tried holding coaches and teammates accountable amid their losing season, which the Clippers found to be a distraction. When Paul tried meeting with head coach Ty Lue to speak about this, Lue would not meet with him. Lue reportedly has not been on speaking terms with Paul for weeks.
Ahead of the Clippers’ game against the Hawks on Wednesday, Lue addressed the team parting ways with Paul for the first time.
“I just think it wasn’t a good fit for what he was looking for. It is what it is,” Lue told reporters. “Do I want to see CP go out like this? No. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s been a friend of mine over the years. You never wanna see a great go out like this. But I’m pretty sure he will find something, because he’s a great player. ... I didn’t wanna see it end like this.”
Lue was an assistant coach during Paul’s first tenure with the Clippers in 2013–14, and knows how much he means to the franchise. Ultimately, it was president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank’s choice to move on from Paul.
Both Frank and Lue made clear that they do not blame Paul for the team’s issues this season. Frank also addressed some of the reports regarding Paul’s leadership with the team earlier. He said, “Chris has a very good leadership style. He’s led a lot of teams. And he’s led a lot of teams as being one of the best players, if not the best player on the team. It just, the role—some moves you make, you have great intentions. And some work and some don’t. And I own that. And this one just didn’t work at this time.”