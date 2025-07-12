Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast: NBA Summer League
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats execling outside of Tucson.
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
So far this summer league season, the three Wildcats that have stood out the most are Larsson, Johnson and Bryant.
Johnson and Larsson have been solid all around being a solid go to duo for the Heat. There is a chance that the two could see more time at the NBA level compared to last season playing in just 71 games between the two of them.
Larsson is starting to show offensive growth making him a valuable piece in a league that is looking for solid defensive players with offensive ability to come off the bench.
Meanwhile, Bryant has been struggling on the offensive side of the court and has shot a low 3-point percentage. Still, he has been a defensive menace for teams to deal with and a shot blocking machine showing off his wing span.
Hutchison then talks about the mock draft by CBSsports that had Koa Peat going No. 16 to Indiana and what it means for him and the program for the 2025-26 season.
