Will Arizona Get an Official Visit With Ikenna Alozie?
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to land many different prospects. They have been recruiting the best of the best in many different sports.
They have been recruiting the best 2026 prospects in the nation from many different sports like football and baseball, but a big focus for the Wildcats has been on the basketball scene. That being because the Arizona Wildcats have been doing a great job as of recent with basketball recruiting.
Let's take a detour and talk about the guys that they have joined the Wildcats from the 2025 recruiting class. The Wildcats landed many different commits, and have landed the top names. One of the names that they added is Koa Peat, who is arguably the best forward commit in the class alongside Tennessee Volunteers commit and future star Nate Ament.
In the class, those two prospects being 1A and 1B. They also landed Brayden Burries, who is one of the better players in the nation and is a star player in the backcourt. He is likely to be the biggest star in the class alongside someone who is very popular thanks to his skills and his family. That player being Bryce James who is the brother of former USC Trojans star and current Los Angeles Lakers backcourt ball player Bronny James and the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James.
The Wildcats are waiting for their first addition in the 2026 recruiting class with many names coming to mind. One of the players that they want to get in the boat early on is one of the better players in the nation. That player being Ikenna Alozie.
Alozie is one of the better players in the nation, and is one of the most targeted players in the class of 2026. The Combo Guard is a very talented in-state prospect from Dream City Christian High School, which is one of the main high school basketball programs in the state.
He has already set two official visits, but the Wildcats have yet to get their date set. This will be a major first step if they want to land the talented prospect. We can almost flip a coin at the thought of the Wildcats getting an official visit, as nothing has been confirmed at this time by either party.
