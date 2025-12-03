Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Cleveland Cavaliers return home off a big 135-119 win in Indiana, while the Portland Trail Blazers have lost three in a row.
It will be a quick turnaround for Portland after falling 121-118 in Toronto last night.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +10.5 (-120)
- Cavaliers -10.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +370
- Cavaliers: -485
Total
- 239.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSOH
- Trail Blazers record: 8-13
- Cavaliers record: 13-9
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Lonzo Ball – probable
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Max Strus – out
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-117)
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been able to get to at least five assists in a large majority of his games this season. He leads the team with 30.6 points per game, and is behind only Darius Garland with 5.5 assists per contest.
Mitchell has had at least five assists in two straight games, five of his last six, and 14 of his last 16 games overall. He’s had eight assists four times, which is the same number of games in which he’s had fewer than five.
Maybe Mitchell gets pulled early in a blowout, but he should be able to cash this for us tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Trail Blazers are on a back-to-back tonight, but that hasn’t been too much of an issue in recent weeks. They won 115-103 in Milwaukee after getting blown out in Oklahoma City the night before two weeks ago, and lost by one to Chicago after losing to Phoenix the night before prior to that.
The Cavaliers do have a few big wins under their belt, but I think the Blazers will be able to keep this within single digits tonight in Cleveland.
Pick: Trail Blazers +10.5 (-120)
