Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Detroit Pistons are looking to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost eight of their last nine games, including as -10 favorites in Washington, with the lone victory coming as -11.5 favorites against the Nets
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -4.5 (-110)
- Bucks +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -180
- Bucks: +150
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, FDSWI
- Pistons record: 17-4
- Bucks record: 9-13
Pistons vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Duncan Robinson – questionable
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Pete Nance – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Tauren Prince – out
- Mark Sears – out
Pistons vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 36.5 Points + Assists (-112)
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham broke out last season and might be taking another step forward this year.
He improved from 22.7 points per game to 26.1 last year, and is up to 28.2 through 18 contests so far this season. He's also averaging 9.3 assists per game, up from 9.1 last year and 7.5 in the 2023-24 season.
Cunningham has had at least 37 points plus assists in three of his last four games, four of his last six, and 11 of 14 since starting the season slow.
Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Pistons are surging and already won by 13 as -8 favorites in Milwaukee a few weeks ago. Giannis didn’t play in that one, which explains why the spread is a few points lower, but Detroit is still the far superior team.
Detroit has struggled to pull away from teams, though, winning by one and three in their last two games.
The last meeting was a 129-116 final score. I’ll take the over once again here in Milwaukee.
Pick: Over 230.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
