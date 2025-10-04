Three Takeaways From Arizona's Red/Blue Game
The 2025-2026 basketball season is fast approaching and the Arizona Wildcats are fully prepared for it to begin as they have added the pieces that are sufficient enough for them to have another successful season and make a deeper run in the NCAA tournament.
- "I thought it was good to get up and down the floor a little bit, see the ball go in the basket, see who's comfortable under the lights," Head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
- "I thought we were a little bit tired and I think we practiced really hard Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so this is kind of four days in a row, which maybe it's a little bit early to put that much tax on the body, but , you got to be built for it. These guys are good athletes and we have a great training staff, great strength and conditioning. So, we'll bounce back. They're going to be as good as advertised."
Arizona gave its fans another glimpse at the team it will be rolling out that Lloyd and his staff have constructed and it did not disappoint in an always successful Red/Blue showcase.
The atmosphere was electric and the McKale faithful were on their feet the entire time for an always energetic time that featured captivating competitions and surprise appearances from former legends of the school.
The players who participated talked about their experience participating in the scrimmage, the upcoming schedule and what it was like to play in front of the packed historical arena.
Here are three of the most interesting quotes from the players after the scrimmage.
Anthony Dell'Orso on playing St. Mary's in an exhibition game
- "Great team obviously always kind of had that great resume, so what better team to have to come in here and get us prepped for our first game here against Florida. You can't back away from the spotlight. You can't duck the smoke. So we gotta prepare for them and respect them just like we would anyone else. It's a big game, and we got to protect our home floor. So, I'm excited for them see what they got and see how we match up against them."
Brayden Burries on playing at McKale
- "It felt pretty good to finally play in front of the fans. Ive never played in fonr of that many people before. They just gave me the energy i needed, my teammates had my back and the coaches drawing up great plays for me and the team, my teammates just gave me all the confidence, telling me to keep going. And even like during the play, like Dwayne talking to me, telling us just keep going. And I felt like that, just helps me get going."
Dwayne Aristode on first game nerves and playing in front of the fans
- "I was kind of nervous, I'm not gonna lie. But as the game went on, I got into shape, got a little sweat out of me. So the nerves went out. So it was a great opportunity for us to play in front of these great, great group of fans and crowd in front of my brothers over here. So yeah, the nerves went out after two minutes I would say."
