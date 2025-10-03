Brennan Breaks Down OSU Prep, Emphasizes Needed Improvements
Two days remain until Arizona takes the field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and it will show just how they have responded after their first loss of the season.
Arizona will be taking on a Cowboys team that has its back against the wall after the firing of their head coach and defensive coordinator following a 1-3 start to their season.
Head coach Brent Brenna spoke with the media after an intense three days of practice and talked about the preparation of his team, along with what OK State brings to the table.
On how he expects OK State to play
"I'm going into this thing expecting them to give us their best shot. I'm expecting them to be ready to play in all three phases, and I know that in order for us to play the kind of football we want to play, we have to be locked in and totally dialed into red line. And so whatever they do is what they do, and we have to adjust and play through it."
On playing in the heat with a noon kickoff time
"We practice every day in the heat. You know what I mean? We're outside every day in the heat, in the direct sunlight, at that time of day. I don't know how else you can address it. I'll tell you this. If you let it be an excuse for your football team, it will be, you know what I mean, like that part of it. But you know, I think, you know, every day we practice in that. I love it. I love the idea of wake up, take shower, brush your teeth, have something to eat and let's go play, you know, versus just waiting all day to play. "
On having more depth and its impact on coaching decisions
"In terms of impacting the coaching decisions, we're going to play the best guy. So that's a pretty straightforward approach to that. And I think the players know that all those decisions in terms of playing time are based on practice and proving it in practice. And so, the decision for that, or those decisions, are made based on what we see."
On Sam Jackson at quarterback
"I think that's hard. It comes down to eye discipline and everybody doing their job. I think that part of it is really hard, but also, I got faith in Coach G (Gonzales) and that staff and those players on that side of the ball. And I think if we'll play with the kind of effort that we're capable of playing and everybody is totally locked into their assignment and doing their job, not trying to make a play but doing their job with red line."
On Ismail Mahdi's play
"He's an awesome kid, super, super intentional. Has been that way since he showed up here. He's super well liked, but also well respected by the team because of how he works and I think some of the production you're seeing from him is a great reflection of him living the red line. He's totally a high effort player. He's totally intentional about his execution and knowing what to do and being right assignment-wise."
