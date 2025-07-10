Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Big 12 Media Days Reaction
Big 12 Media Day is under way with Arizona going on Wednesday as the first team to take the stage. The event is being televised on ESPNU and can be streamed on ESPN+ for any UA fans wanting to see what head coach Brent Brennan and players have to say about the upcoming season.
The Wildcats finished 4-8 on the year and ended the season on a two-game losing streak and lost seven of the last eight games.
Arizona didn’t have a single player listed on the preseason All-Big-12 teams and didn’t have any preseason awad picks, as well.
During media day, Brennan talked about the 2024 season and didn’t why away from how far below expectation the team fell and how they have gone about the process of fixing the issues and working together as a group to improve.
When Noah Fifita was talking to ESPNU, he had similar words on how the season went and what the team is doing in order to get back on track while trying to compete for a Big 12 Title.
Both Fifita and Brennan talked endlessly about new offensive coordinator Seth Doege and what he brings to the table. Plus, they shared how their relationship has grown with Doege as we move closer to training camp and the 2025 season.
In the podcast, Hutchison shares his thoughts on how Brennan and Fifita handled media day while representing the university. Plus, what it means for the two to be talking so highly of an offensive coordinator that hasn’t called a single play for UA at this point.
Lastly, Hutchison shares his thoughts of where Fifita stacks up in the Big 12 against other quarterbacks and the chances of him winning any awards, or receiving honors by the end of the year.
