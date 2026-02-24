Lloyd Explains Arizona's Long-Term Momentum from Massive Win
In this story:
The Arizona Wildcats have picked up several impressive wins this season, but perhaps no win was more impressive than their latest against Houston.
After a week that saw the Wildcats drop games to Kansas and Texas Tech to end their undefeated start to the season, many wondered just how would Arizona respond to their first bit of adversity all season.
They did so by taking down BYU at home, and then following it up with a very impressive road victory against then-#2 Houston. Arizona and Houston have been battling for the top spot in the Big 12 standings all season, and Arizona came out on top despite battling through some added adversity as well.
Shorthanded Wildcats
The Wildcats defeated the Cougars on the road despite being without Koa Peat, who is 2nd on the team in points per game (13.8), and a future first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Additionally, leading scorer Brayden Burries played through the game with an illness, and wasn’t his usual self, scoring just 7 points on 1-5 shooting in 31 minutes of action.
The win was their 8th against a ranked opponent this season, and their 11th quad 1 victory. They’ve built up a strong resume for March, and should be in position to earn a top seed in the tournament.
Anthony Dell’Orso, and Ivan Kharchenkov came through for the Wildcats against Houston, scoring 22, and 16 points, respectively. With the regular season nearing a close, the win over Houston might just be their most impressive win yet given the circumstances.
Lloyd’s thoughts
After the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about the lasting effect that this win could have on the rest of their season with the NCAA Tournament inching closer.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Lloyd said. “There’s a lot of ways that a game like this gives you a boost. Number one is just confidence and belief, and a will to find a way. It keeps you in the hunt for a conference championship, which is obviously important. I’m sure this win doesn’t look bad on our resume when it comes down to seeding. By no means, does this win guarantee anything, but it probably doesn’t help your prospects moving forward.”
They’ll look to finish the regular season on a high note as they try to cap off one of the best seasons in program history with their first national title since 1997.
Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.