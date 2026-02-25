No. 2 Arizona Ends Texas Road Trip With Win Over Baylor

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats have concluded their tour of Texas, ending it with a well-earned victory over the Baylor Bears by a score of 87-80 in the Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion. The win comes just two days apart from the Wildcats' monumental win over the then-ranked No. 2 Houston Cougars, now ranked No. 5.

Once again, without Koa Peat, Arizona's (26-2) starting lineup featured Tobe Awaka at the power forward position with Even Nelson and Sidi Gueye seeing extended minutes. The Wildcats saw themselves down 41-34 in the first half, but turned things around in the second to outscore the Bears (14-14) 53-39.

By the end of the game, four Wildcats scored in double digits with Awaka notching the fifith double double of the season. Awaka scored 10 points to go along with a team-high 13 rebounds. Jaden Bradley led all scorers with 25 points while Brayden Burries scored 24. Motiejus Krivas was a force in the paint, scoring 12 points using his size and aggressiveness.

First half

Arizona's 6-2 lead early in the first half was the largest lead it would take before Bylor came storming back to take it and hold on to it. With 14 minutes left, Baylor went up by seven points with a 21-14 score.

Bradley opened the game up with two 3-point shots, putting the Wildcats up by four points. Arizona did its best to take over the game, but could never get enough momentum going on its side for an offensive onslaught.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) scores a basket against Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

By the end of the half, the Wildcats saw themselves down 41-34. The Bears were able to control Arizona for most of the half by beating it at its own game, which is being aggressive on rebounds and imposing their will in the paint.

Baylor outscored Arizona 22-12 in the paint and outrebounded it 19-14. The Bears also forced six turnovers and scored 14 points off them.

Second half

Led by the scoring efforts of Bradley, Burries, and Krivas, Arizona began chipping away at the Bears' lead, getting closer to tying the game up. The Wildcats' 7-0 run early in the second half pushed them to a three-point deficit at 44-41 with 17 minutes left.

Soon after, Bradley's 3-point shot that went through the basket propelled Arizona to a two-point deficit. Krivas' second chance jump shot tied the game up at 46 apiece. Two free throws knocked down by Krivas on the next possession gave the Wildcats the lead at 48-46 with 15 minutes left. Ivan Kharchenkov's layup off a turnover then gave Arizona a 50-48 lead.

It was a back-and-forth matchup from there as both teams fought to gain an advantage over the other. The Wildcats eventually took a four-point lead after Bradley's long 3-pointer off the Bears' turnover went through.

Baylor then went on a run to tie the game back up. Neither team was able to gain a clear advantage after that until the very end of the game. With 18 seconds left, the Wildcats took an 84-78 lead. Burries knocked down three free throws and Bradley made two to solidify Arizona's 87-80 win.

