Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Prediction, Odds for Big South Championship Quarterfinal

The High Point Panthers are the top seed in the Big South Championship, and they are heavily favored in a quarterfinal matchup with the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb has just four wins all season and was 1-15 in conference play (beating SC Upstate) before it knocked off SC Upstate by one point in the first round of the conference tournament. So, now the Runnin’ Bulldogs get a shot at the No. 1 seed Panthers.

High Point has its sights set on the NCAA Tournament after putting together a 27-4 regular season, which included just one loss to Winthrop – the No. 2 seed in the Big South Championship.

The Panthers are led by seniors Terry Anderson and Rob Martin while college basketball journeymen and former Florida State star Cam’Ron Fletcher has appeared in 22 games despite seeing a diminished role as of late.

Can the Panthers advance to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this conference tournament showdown.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Gardner-Webb +25.5 (-110)

High Point -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Gardner-Webb: +2400

High Point: -10000

Total

160.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Freedom Hall (TN)

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Gardner-Webb record: 4-28

High Point record: 27-4

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Key Player to Watch

Terry Anderson, Forward, High Point

The leading scorer for the Panthers this season, Anderson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. Anderson only played 20.5 minutes per game in the two blowout wins High Point had over Gardner-Webb, but he still averaged 15.0 points per game in those matchups.

Anderson has put together some strong showings in conference play, including a recent 23-point game in a narrow win over Winthrop. He’ll need to play at a high level during the conference tournament for the Panthers to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Prediction and Pick

High Point dominated the Runnin’ Bulldogs in two meetings this season, winning 104-49 and 112-87.

The Panthers have an elite offense, ranking 41st in the country in effective field goal percentage and fifth in turnover rate. They also force a ton of turnovers, ranking fourth in turnover rate on defense, which allows them to get a bunch of easy buckets.

Simply put, Garnder-Webb is not good. The team ranks 361st out of 365 teams in KenPom’s latest rankings, and it’s outside the top-345 in both effective field goal percentage on offense and opponent effective field goal percentage.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have not shown an ability to compete with anyone in the conference, only beating SC Upstate (twice) this season. Don’t overthink this matchup. The Panthers are the only bet to make.

Pick: High Point -25.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.