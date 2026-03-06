CAA Basketball Conference Tournaments: Updated Brackets, Schedules and How to Watch
Over the next two weeks, college basketball conference tournaments across the country will give potential Cinderella stories a chance to punch their ticket to March Madness.
While in bigger conferences, the conference tournament can help add a cherry on top of an already dominant résumé or serve as a chance for teams to jump out of the bubble, for programs that belong to smaller conferences, the conference tournament represents the only shot of making it to the NCAA tournament.
The CAA is one of those smaller conferences, and whichever team wins the gauntlet that is the conference tournament on the men’s and women’s side will secure a spot in the NCAA tournament field. Both championship games will be available to watch on CBS Sports Network, with the men’s championship game tipping off on March 10 and the women’s championship game set for March 15.
Below we break down both the women’s and men’s CAA conference tournaments.
Women’s tournament:
The CAA women’s conference tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 11. Because there are 13 programs in the conference, that first round serves as a play-in game essentially, with the bottom two teams in the league battling for one spot in the 12-team bracket. The top four teams get a bye to the quarterfinals.
The opening rounds of the tournament will be available to stream through FloSports, while the championship game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.
CAA women’s basketball final regular season standings
There are still a few games left in the women’s basketball regular season in the CAA. Here’s how things stand as of March 5.
Rank
Team
Conference record
Overall record
1.
Charleston
14–2
22–5
2.
Drexel
12–4
19–8
3.
Stony Brook
12–4
17–12
4.
Campbell
11–5
18–11
5.
Monmouth
11–6
18–10
6.
Elon
9–7
14–14
7.
Towson
9–7
16–12
8.
William & Mary
7–9
14–13
9.
North Carolina A&T
6–10
11–16
10.
Hofstra
5–11
7–20
11.
Hampton
4–12
10–18
12.
Northeastern
3–14
7–20
13.
UNC Wilmington
2–14
6–21
CAA women’s basketball conference tournament bracket
A bracket will not be available until the field is officially set, but the men’s bracket below will give you an idea of the shape of the 13-team bracket.
CAA women’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule
March 11: First round
Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed—2 p.m. ET; FloSports
March 12: Second round
Game 2: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed—12 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 3: No. 5 seed vs. Winner Game 1—2:30 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 4: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed—6 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 5: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed—8:30 p.m. ET; FloSports
March 13: Quarterfinals
Game 6: No. 1 seed vs. Winner Game 2—12 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 7: No. 4 seed vs. Winner Game 3—2:30 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 8: No. 2 seed vs. Winner Game 4—6 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 9: No. 3 seed vs. Winner Game 5—8:30 p.m. ET; FloSports
March 14: Semifinals
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7—2 p.m. ET; FloSports
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9—4:30 p.m. ET; FloSports
March 15: Championship game
Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11—2 p.m. ET; CBS Sports
Who is favored to win the CAA women’s basketball tournament?
Charleston has held the best record in the conference all season, but has also shown a few cracks through the final week. Meanwhile, No. 2 Drexel is the hottest team in the conference, winners of five straight and 11 of its past 12 as of March 5.
Men’s tournament:
The men’s side of the CAA conference tournament tips off on Friday, March 6 and continues from there with games every day until the championship game, set for Tuesday, March 10. All 13 teams in the conference qualify, though the bottom two teams in the league face off in a first round that essentially amounts to a play-in game for the rest of the tournament.
The opening rounds of the tournament are available to stream through FloCollege, while the semifinals and the championship game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.
CAA men’s basketball final regular season standings
Rank
Team
Conference record
Overall record
1.
UNC Wilmington
15–3
26–5
2.
Charleston
14–4
21–10
3.
Hofstra
12–6
21–10
4.
Monmouth
11–7
17–14
5.
Drexel
10–8
16–15
6.
William & Mary
10–8
19–11
7.
Towson
9–9
17–14
8.
Stony Brook
9–9
17–14
9.
Campbell
8–10
14–17
10.
Hampton
7–11
13–18
11.
Elon
6–12
14–17
12.
North Carolina A&T
4–14
11–18
13.
Northeastern
2–16
6–23
CAA men’s basketball conference tournament bracket
CAA men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule
March 6: First round
Game 1: No. 12 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 13 Northeastern—2 p.m. ET; FloCollege
March 7: Second round
Game 2: No. 8 Stony Brook vs. No. 9 Campbell—12 p.m. ET; FloCollege
Game 3: No. 5 Drexel vs. Winner Game 1—2:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege
Game 4: No. 7 Towson vs. No. 10 Hampton—6 p.m. ET; FloCollege
Game 5: No. 6 William & Mary vs. No. 11 Elon—8:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege
March 8: Quarterfinals
Game 6: No. 1 UNC Wilmington vs. Winner Game 2—12 p.m. ET; FloCollege
Game 7: No. 4 Monmouth vs. Winner Game 3—2:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege
Game 8: No. 2 Charleston vs. Winner Game 4—6 p.m. ET; FloCollege
Game 9: No. 3 Hofstra vs. Winner Game 5—8:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege
March 9: Semifinals
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7—2 p.m. ET; CBS Sports
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9—4:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports
March 10: Championship game
Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11—2 p.m. ET; CBS Sports
Who is favored to win the CAA men’s basketball tournament?
No. 3 Hofstra is currently listed as the betting favorite to win the tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament that comes with it, while No. 1 UNC Wilmington is second on the odds list just behind them. The Pride suffered a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season that brought their record down a bit, but those games were decided by an average margin of less than four points. Since that losing streak, Hofstra has won eight of its past nine games heading into the postseason.
