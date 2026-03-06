CAA Basketball Conference Tournaments: Updated Brackets, Schedules and How to Watch

Over the next two weeks, college basketball conference tournaments across the country will give potential Cinderella stories a chance to punch their ticket to March Madness.

While in bigger conferences, the conference tournament can help add a cherry on top of an already dominant résumé or serve as a chance for teams to jump out of the bubble, for programs that belong to smaller conferences, the conference tournament represents the only shot of making it to the NCAA tournament.

The CAA is one of those smaller conferences, and whichever team wins the gauntlet that is the conference tournament on the men’s and women’s side will secure a spot in the NCAA tournament field. Both championship games will be available to watch on CBS Sports Network, with the men’s championship game tipping off on March 10 and the women’s championship game set for March 15.

Below we break down both the women’s and men’s CAA conference tournaments.

Women’s tournament:

The CAA women’s conference tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 11. Because there are 13 programs in the conference, that first round serves as a play-in game essentially, with the bottom two teams in the league battling for one spot in the 12-team bracket. The top four teams get a bye to the quarterfinals.

The opening rounds of the tournament will be available to stream through FloSports, while the championship game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

CAA women’s basketball final regular season standings

There are still a few games left in the women’s basketball regular season in the CAA. Here’s how things stand as of March 5.

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. Charleston 14–2 22–5 2. Drexel 12–4 19–8 3. Stony Brook 12–4 17–12 4. Campbell 11–5 18–11 5. Monmouth 11–6 18–10 6. Elon 9–7 14–14 7. Towson 9–7 16–12 8. William & Mary 7–9 14–13 9. North Carolina A&T 6–10 11–16 10. Hofstra 5–11 7–20 11. Hampton 4–12 10–18 12. Northeastern 3–14 7–20 13. UNC Wilmington 2–14 6–21

CAA women’s basketball conference tournament bracket

A bracket will not be available until the field is officially set, but the men’s bracket below will give you an idea of the shape of the 13-team bracket.

CAA women’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 11: First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed—2 p.m. ET; FloSports

March 12: Second round

Game 2: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed—12 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 3: No. 5 seed vs. Winner Game 1—2:30 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 4: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed—6 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 5: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed—8:30 p.m. ET; FloSports

March 13: Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 1 seed vs. Winner Game 2—12 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 7: No. 4 seed vs. Winner Game 3—2:30 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 8: No. 2 seed vs. Winner Game 4—6 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 9: No. 3 seed vs. Winner Game 5—8:30 p.m. ET; FloSports

March 14: Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7—2 p.m. ET; FloSports

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9—4:30 p.m. ET; FloSports

March 15: Championship game

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11—2 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Who is favored to win the CAA women’s basketball tournament?

Charleston has held the best record in the conference all season, but has also shown a few cracks through the final week. Meanwhile, No. 2 Drexel is the hottest team in the conference, winners of five straight and 11 of its past 12 as of March 5.

Men’s tournament:

The men’s side of the CAA conference tournament tips off on Friday, March 6 and continues from there with games every day until the championship game, set for Tuesday, March 10. All 13 teams in the conference qualify, though the bottom two teams in the league face off in a first round that essentially amounts to a play-in game for the rest of the tournament.

The opening rounds of the tournament are available to stream through FloCollege, while the semifinals and the championship game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

CAA men’s basketball final regular season standings

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. UNC Wilmington 15–3 26–5 2. Charleston 14–4 21–10 3. Hofstra 12–6 21–10 4. Monmouth 11–7 17–14 5. Drexel 10–8 16–15 6. William & Mary 10–8 19–11 7. Towson 9–9 17–14 8. Stony Brook 9–9 17–14 9. Campbell 8–10 14–17 10. Hampton 7–11 13–18 11. Elon 6–12 14–17 12. North Carolina A&T 4–14 11–18 13. Northeastern 2–16 6–23

CAA men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

The men’s bracket for the CAA conference tournament. | CAA

CAA men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 6: First round

Game 1: No. 12 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 13 Northeastern—2 p.m. ET; FloCollege

March 7: Second round

Game 2: No. 8 Stony Brook vs. No. 9 Campbell—12 p.m. ET; FloCollege

Game 3: No. 5 Drexel vs. Winner Game 1—2:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege

Game 4: No. 7 Towson vs. No. 10 Hampton—6 p.m. ET; FloCollege

Game 5: No. 6 William & Mary vs. No. 11 Elon—8:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege

March 8: Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 1 UNC Wilmington vs. Winner Game 2—12 p.m. ET; FloCollege

Game 7: No. 4 Monmouth vs. Winner Game 3—2:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege

Game 8: No. 2 Charleston vs. Winner Game 4—6 p.m. ET; FloCollege

Game 9: No. 3 Hofstra vs. Winner Game 5—8:30 p.m. ET; FloCollege

March 9: Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7—2 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9—4:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

March 10: Championship game

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11—2 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Who is favored to win the CAA men’s basketball tournament?

No. 3 Hofstra is currently listed as the betting favorite to win the tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament that comes with it, while No. 1 UNC Wilmington is second on the odds list just behind them. The Pride suffered a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season that brought their record down a bit, but those games were decided by an average margin of less than four points. Since that losing streak, Hofstra has won eight of its past nine games heading into the postseason.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated